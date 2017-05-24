Honda’s 2018 Odyssey Minivan goes on sale as latest vehicle with Apple’s CarPlay

Honda announced today that its new 2018 Odyssey Minivan will go on sale tomorrow in the US, making it the latest vehicle to arrive with Apple’s in-dash CarPlay system.

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

This fifth-generation Odyssey continues its evolution to meet the needs of changing American families, raising the bar for performance, cabin quietness, family-friendly interior space, comfort and connectivity in the minivan segment… With its new 3.5-liter SOHC direct-injected i-VTEC® V6 engine, offering 32 more horsepower than before, and new 9-speed and available 10-speed automatic transmissions with standard paddle shifters, the 2018 Honda Odyssey offers class-leading performance and improved EPA fuel economy ratings of 19/28/22 mpg3 city/highway/combined.

The CarPlay integration kicks in with the EX trim option (one up from the base model) via an 8-inch “Display Audio” touchscreen. The display will also allow the driver and front seat passenger to monitor passengers in the back with a feature called “CabinWatch” that taps into a ceiling-mounted camera. And a feature called “CabinTalk” lets the driver talk to passengers that are using headphones with the Rear Entertainment System.

The higher end Touring and Elite options will add in more tech, including a day/night video monitor, CabinTalk in-car PA system, 4G LTE in-car Wi-Fi, new Rear Entertainment System (RES) with Blu-ray and streaming video, hands-free power tailgate, heated steering wheel, LED accent lighting, among other upgrades for the various models.

The new 2018 Honda Odyssey Minivan starts at $29,990, but you’ll only get the New Display Audio touchscreen with CarPlay with the $33,860 EX model or above. It will arrive at dealerships across the US tomorrow.

Apple maintains a list of vehicles that support CarPlay on its website, but it’s hasn’t yet added the new 2018 Odyssey model.