News site claims that Trump’s iPhone is so locked down Twitter is the only visible app

News site Axios is claiming that Trump’s iPhone is so locked down the only visible app on it is Twitter. Staff are also said to aim to keep him too busy to spend much time watching cable TV and tweeting…

Top White House officials tell me the key to forcing a more disciplined President Trump (like the one onstage overseas) is limiting his screen time. In Trump’s case, it’s curtailing his time watching TV and banging out tweets on his iPhone. Trump himself has been pushing staff to give him more free time. But staff does everything it can to load up his schedule to keep him from getting worked up watching cable coverage, which often precipitates his tweets. It has worked well overseas so far.

Stock apps can be hidden with a configuration profile. MDM tools can also be used to prevent additional apps being downloaded. Given that devices used by the president have to be locked down for security reasons, this seems the most likely approach.

Obama said while president that he was not allowed to have an iPhone, though interestingly he was allowed to use an iPad. In Trump’s case, a heavily locked-down iPhone may have been seen as a better option than the very old and insecure Samsung phone he used before – and a more realistic bet than trying to take away his toy altogether.

Trump reportedly started using an iPhone in March despite having previously called for a boycott of all Apple products. Many might wish that Twitter were instead the one app hidden from Trump …

Via Business Insider. Photo: Unilad.

