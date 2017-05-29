Comment: How Apple can put the ‘Pro’ in the iPad Pro [Video]

We’re a mere week and change before Apple announces its new iPad lineup with iOS 11 and we’re expecting some Pro features to really stand out. I’ve run down 5 things I’d love to see next week…

The best wireless keyboard for the Mac?

Multi-user logins

Right now I use two different iPads — one for work and one for personal stuff. Although I’m definitely in the minority when it comes to such a setup, multi-user login support would go a long way towards making the iPad Pro a more professional-oriented device. Not only would multi-user login be great for families who share an iPad, but it would allow professional users to keep their work environment separate from other environments, and allow business users to share a single iPad with multiple employees.

3D Touch

One of the more underrated features to grace iOS in recent years is 3D Touch. This technology, which is at the moment exclusive to the iPhone, allows developers to implement handy shortcuts into their apps. 3D Touch has been described as sort of a ‘right-click’ for iOS, and as such, it’s a perfect fit for the iPad.

Video walkthrough

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more videos

Enhanced multitasking

While I appreciate being able to use two apps at the same time, multitasking on the iPad needs work. In particular, I’d like to see improvements/enhancements in the following three areas:

Drag and drop support between multiple apps. Improved app selection interface. The ability to run more than two apps at once.

Magic Mouse support

iOS doesn’t need to turn into macOS to be successful, but developers should have the option to support mouse input. To grow the iPad, Apple must submit to the fact that it needs to adopt indirect input from a mouse in order to support a more diverse type of application. I’m a firm believer that both touch and pointer support can live together harmoniously.

Pro Apps

Having professional apps on the iPad, such as Final Cut Pro X and Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite, is not out of the realm of possibilities on the iPad. If I could run Final Cut Pro on my iPad Pro, it would immediately change my perception of this device. I’m sure those who regularly use Adobe Creative Cloud, and other professional-oriented apps, would feel the same.

Conclusion

As it works to mature the 7 year old iPad into a device that can truly stand on its own from a professional standpoint, here’s hoping that Apple addresses at least some of the items on this list with iOS 11.

What type of features would you like to see added to the iPad version of iOS 11? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts and opinions.