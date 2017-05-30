Second macOS 10.12.6 beta rolling out on Mac App Store

May. 30th 2017

Apple has released the second developer beta version of the upcoming macOS 10.12.6 software update. Developers testing the pre-release software can find the update through the Mac App Store.

macOS 10.12.6 is currently available to registered developers; a public beta has also been available although releases are sometimes not simultaneous.

We’ll update if any changes are discovered in the new version.

