Second macOS 10.12.6 beta rolling out on Mac App Store

Apple has released the second developer beta version of the upcoming macOS 10.12.6 software update. Developers testing the pre-release software can find the update through the Mac App Store.

Sony A6500

macOS 10.12.6 is currently available to registered developers; a public beta has also been available although releases are sometimes not simultaneous.

We’ll update if any changes are discovered in the new version.

For a look at recent macOS features, check out our hands-on video below:

For more macOS news, check out these stories: