Pixelmator team teases new creative Mac app coming soon

The team that make Pixelmator, a photo image editing app for Mac and iOS, are today teasing a whole new project on its way soon. Pixelmator was most recently featured by Apple at its last product event as an example of Touch Bar integration from third party developers.

Although details are scarce, the team describes the upcoming app as the ‘most Mac thing’ they have ever done and has apparently been in development for five years.

Here’s how Saulius Dailide describes it on his blog, head of the Pixelmator team:

This is the biggest thing that we’ve ever done. The most innovative, beautiful and powerful thing that we’ve ever done. And it’s also the most Mac thing that we’ve ever done! This is what the legendary Pixelmator Team has been secretly and incredibly passionately working on for 5 whole years.

It looks like the app combines imagery and text into some kind of professional graphic design application. (The name of the app is not actually ‘Graphique’, Dailide informs us, that is just an example open document.)

A glimpse of the app icon can also be seen between the curtains: it includes a paintbrush and references the Photos app flower iconography. We’ll bring more coverage of the app when the company decides to unveil it.