Tim Cook among CEOs urging President Trump to keep US in Paris climate pact

According to a report from Bloomberg, Tim Cook is among a handful of influential CEOs who have been in contact with President Trump concerning the Paris climate agreement. Among those urging President Trump to keep the United States in the Paris climate agreement are Cook, Tesla’s Elon Musk, and Dow Chemical’s Andrew Liveris…

Cook reportedly placed a call to the White House yesterday, during which he pleaded with the president to keep the United States in the climate change agreement. Meanwhile, Liveris was behind a letter from 30 major company executives supporting the agreement and Musk took to Twitter to say he has done all that he can to advise the president on the matter.

It has been reported by several outlets that President Trump currently intends to leave the pact, while Trump himself has teased on Twitter that he will announce his decision “over the next few days.” The Paris climate agreement is supported by 195 countries around the world and centers around reducing greenhouse gas emissions to negate the impact of climate change. The only two countries in the United Nations that are not currently in support for the agreement are Syria and Nicaragua.

Tim Cook has long been a proponent of clean energy, working to power Apple’s operations by 100 percent renewable energy. In its 2017 Environment Responsibility Report released earlier this year, Apple said that it powers its facilities by 96 percent renewable energy, up from 93 percent in 2017.

Furthermore, Apple has pushed its suppliers to be more aware of their impact on the environment. Currently, seven of Apple’s major suppliers have promised to use renewable energy by the end of next year. Perhaps most notably, Apple recently announced its plans to stop mining the earth and build all of its products from recycled materials.

“Climate change is undeniable. Earth’s resources won’t last forever. And technology must be safe for people to make and use. We don’t question these realities — we challenge ourselves to ask what we can do about them in every part of our business.”

Tim Cook is strong believer in putting differences aside to work with President Trump and his administration. Cook attended a meeting at Trump Tower late last year, while he also had dinner with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.