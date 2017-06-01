Latest flyover footage offers look at Apple Park cafe as finishing touches continue [Video]

Drone video of Apple’s new Apple Park campus continues to roll in as construction moves forward. Today, Duncan Sinfield is back with more beautiful footage of the new spaceship campus that shows landscaping and interior work continuing…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

The latest flyover video shows Apple working on the Apple Park cafe, which houses several large trees inside. It definitely still resembles a construction site, but the finished campus is starting to become more apparent.

Other than that, today’s drone video shows finishing touches continuing to be applied throughout Apple Park. Landscaping work continues, construction machinery is abound, and much more.

Apple originally announced that its new headquarters would be named Apple Park back in February, while the accompanying auditorium would be named the Steve Jobs Theater. While employees were expected to begin moving in during the month of April, it’s currently hard to tell just how extensive that move in was.

Apple has started offering members of the media a look at Apple Park, giving Wired an exclusive tour last month. The piece iterated just how much attention was paid to every detail, much of it driven personally by Steve Jobs. Stefan Behling, one of Foster+Partner’s project leads says:

They describe the level of attention devoted to every detail, the willingness to search the earth for the right materials, and the obstacles overcome to achieve perfection […] At one point, Behling recalls, Jobs discussed the walls he had in mind for the offices: “He knew exactly what timber he wanted, but not just ‘I like oak’ or ‘I like maple.’ He knew it had to be quarter-­cut. It had to be cut in the winter, ideally in January, to have the least amount of sap and sugar content. We were all sitting there, architects with gray hair, going, ‘Holy shit!’”

Watch the most recent drone footage below and keep up with everything we know about Apple Park in our continually updated guide. What do you think of the newest drone footage? Let us know down in the comments.