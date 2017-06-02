Report: Apple plans to add new supported app categories for Siri at WWDC

A new report from Reuters today offers some information on planned Siri updates for iOS 11, part of an expansion expected to come alongside a much anticipated standalone Siri device during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) next week. The move, according to the report, will see Apple expand the categories for third-party apps that can integrate with Siri in order to help it compete with Amazon’s Alexa.

Apple Inc is expected to announce plans next week to make its Siri voice assistant work with a larger variety of apps, as the technology company looks to counter the runaway success of Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) competing Alexa service… But the Cupertino, California company is likely to stick to its tested method of focusing on a small amount of features and trying to perfect them, rather than casting as wide a net as possible, according to engineers and artificial intelligence industry insiders.

While the report doesn’t elaborate on what types of apps or services will be announced, it indicates that Apple will add new categories beyond the existing integrations that currently include ride booking, messaging, photo search, payments, VoIP calling, and Workouts.

Several recent reports have indicated that Apple is planning to unveil a new standalone Siri product at WWDC next week alongside new Macs, iPads, iOS 11 as well as macOS 10.13 previews of its other operating systems for Apple Watch and Apple TV.

WWDC will officially kick off on Monday, June 5 with Apple’s keynote press event scheduled for 10AM PT. Catch up with the latest in our roundup of what to expect at WWDC here.