9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple TV 64GB (refurb) $120, Sonos Speaker Sale, Anker iPhone 7 Battery Case $45, more

- Jun. 5th 2017 8:58 am PT

Deals
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple TV 4th Gen. 64GB now $120 as a Geek Squad Cert. Refurb at Best Buy

Sonos launches big sale w/ discounts on PLAY:1, SUB, PLAYBASE, and more

Anker’s new PowerCore MFi iPhone 7 Battery Case 20% off: $45 shipped

Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + LTE 32GB $579 shipped (Reg. $729)

App Store Free App of the Week: The Robot Factory for iOS goes free for very first time (Reg. $4)

Review: Logitech’s K840 is an affordable gateway to mechanical keyboards

Review: VAUX Speaker brings improved sound, portability, and simplicity to the Echo Dot

9to5Rewards: Monoprice Tube Amp Bluetooth Speaker System [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Ring Video Doorbells get a $50 discount at Amazon, Best Buy, more: Pro model $199

Airbnb, UberEats, Domino’s and more gift cards up to 20% off

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Nintendo unveils the very first special edition Switch console

The Bean 3D Printer is priced low with the consumer in mind

Samsung’s new Connect Home mesh wireless system is available for pre-order Sunday

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Pad & Quill leather/wood iPhone 7 cases up to 20% off, starting from $40

T-Mobile offers a free iPhone SE with purchase of iPhone 7/Plus on installment plans

Apple’s AirPort Express Base Station adds AirPlay to your speakers for $69

  • Polk MagniFi One Sound Bar w/ Wireless Subwoofer $150
  • Samsung Portable T3 500GB External Solid-State Drive: $160
  • JLab FLEX Over-Ear Headphones for iOS/Android $28 
  • Akai Wireless 25-Key MIDI Keyboard for Mac and iOS: $75
  • Huawei 42mm Stainless Steel Smartwatch for $155
  • Jawbone’s BIG JAMBOX Speaker is still a solid buy at $65
  • Wonder Woman Complete TV Series Download $25
  • Honeywell Quietset 8-Speed Tower Fan for $45
  • OxyLED USB Rechargeable LED Headlamp for $9
  • Victorinox’s gorgeous Swiss Army Huntsman Knife: $28
  • Mpow Outdoor LED Solar Lights from $11, more
  • Microsoft 12-inch Surface Pro 4 2.4GHz/4GB/128GB  $660
  • Marvel Digital Comics on Kindle from $1 at Amazon
  • Linksys AC1750 Smart 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router $40
  • Olala MFi 6000mAh Power Bank $21, more
  • Vantrue discounts its X1 1080p Car Dash Cam to $72
  • Philips Norelco 6800 w/ charger stand + travel pouch $65
  • Runner’s World Magazine: 1 yr for $5.50 or 2 yrs for $10 (Reg. up to $40)
  • Magformer Walking Robot Toys up to 50% off, today only at Amazon
  • Mongoose 24V Electric Mini Bike for kids $199 shipped (Reg. $250)
  • ZTE Axon Pro 32GB 4G Android Smartphone (unlocked) now $180 shipped

Guides

Deals

Deals

View THe Guide