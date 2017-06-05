iOS 11 brings Next/Previous Track controls to individual AirPods

When Apple’s AirPods initially launched, one of the most obvious complaints was limitations with the controls. Being stuck with a couple of double-tap commands wasn’t enough for most users. With iOS 11, users will gain the ability to adjust the AirPods’ double-tap action with new control options.
Apple has taken the new functionality one step further by allowing individual double-tap actions on each AirPods earpiece. In my case, I customized the left earpiece to Play/Pause audio, and my right earpiece to move to the Next Track. This setup works perfectly for me in my most common fitness routines, where I often use my AirPods. The new controls are a small but welcome change to the AirPods, that maybe should have been there since day one.
