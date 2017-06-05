iOS 11 brings Next/Previous Track controls to individual AirPods

When Apple’s AirPods initially launched, one of the most obvious complaints was limitations with the controls. Being stuck with a couple of double-tap commands wasn’t enough for most users. With iOS 11, users will gain the ability to adjust the AirPods’ double-tap action with new control options.

Changing the double-tap functionality on the AirPods is as simple as jumping into the AirPod’s Bluetooth settings. Before iOS 11, users were simply stuck between decided whether the double-tap activated Siri, or Play/Paused audio. On iOS 11, Apple has given more control to the AirPods with the introduction of Next Track, Previous Track, and Off options.

Apple has taken the new functionality one step further by allowing individual double-tap actions on each AirPods earpiece. In my case, I customized the left earpiece to Play/Pause audio, and my right earpiece to move to the Next Track. This setup works perfectly for me in my most common fitness routines, where I often use my AirPods. The new controls are a small but welcome change to the AirPods, that maybe should have been there since day one.

iOS 11 AirPods Settings iOS 11 AirPods Left iOS 11 AirPods Right

Thanks Jahin!