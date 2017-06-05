iOS 11 Preview: First look at Apple’s latest mobile OS [Gallery]

Today at Apple’s WWDC 2017 the company announced the newest update to their mobile operating system, iOS 11. New update is now available to developers through the Apple Developer Center and will be available as a public beta later this month. As we begin to dive into the new operating system, let’s take a first look at what the update brings to the user experience.

With iOS 11 this year Apple showed a renewed focus in using Siri as the device’s personal assistant. Now integrating across the user experience, Siri will become even more contextually aware. Also shown off on stage was a redesigned Control Center that looks to make accessing common tools even easier.

According to Apple, iOS 11 will be compatible with the following devices:

iPhone

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s iPad 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2 iPod iPod touch 6th generation Notable Changes: Signal bars are no longer dots, harkening back to an original style

Tweaked battery status iconography

New iTunes Store icon

New Lock Screen/Notification Center behavior

New Calculator icon

Redesigned Calculator UI

Redesigned Podcasts app

Redesigned Control Center w/ Screen Recording and customization (Thanks Justin!)

Design tweaks in Mail

Can now pause currently uploading photos to iCloud

Navigation bar elements are thick and bolder

New Shut Down option under Settings

‘Express Settings’ option when configuring device anew

New iPhone Storage pane under Settings > General (Thanks Sean!)

Apps in the dock no longer display their names

Two new Messages effects (Thanks secDJ!) iOS 11 Home Screen iOS 11 Settings iOS 11 Home Screen (page 2) iOS 11 Control Center iOS 11 Control Center Customization (Thanks Justin!) iOS 11 Lock Screen Now Playing Music iOS 11 Lock Screen Now Playing Podcast iOS 11 Redesigned Calculator iOS 11 Podcasts Browse iOS 11 Podcasts Library iOS 11 Podcasts Listen Now iOS 11 Podcasts Now Playing iOS 11 Control Center Screen Recording (Thanks Justin!) iOS 11 Control Center 3D Touch Brightness iOS 11 Control Center 3D Touch Calculator iOS 11 Control Center 3D Touch Flashlight iOS 11 Control Center 3D Touch Music iOS 11 Control Center 3D Touch Radios iOS 11 Control Center 3D Touch Screen Mirroring iOS 11 Control Center 3D Touch Timer iOS 11 iPhone Storage

We’re diving into the first beta of iOS 11 now and looking for the any changes. Feel free to share what you find in the comments below!

Refresh for updates…