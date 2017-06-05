iOS 11 Preview: First look at Apple’s latest mobile OS [Gallery]

Today at Apple’s WWDC 2017 the company announced the newest update to their mobile operating system, iOS 11. New update is now available to developers through the Apple Developer Center and will be available as a public beta later this month. As we begin to dive into the new operating system, let’s take a first look at what the update brings to the user experience.
With iOS 11 this year Apple showed a renewed focus in using Siri as the device’s personal assistant. Now integrating across the user experience, Siri will become even more contextually aware. Also shown off on stage was a redesigned Control Center that looks to make accessing common tools even easier.
According to Apple, iOS 11 will be compatible with the following devices:
iPhone
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 5s
iPad
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- iPad Air 2
- iPad Air
- iPad 5th generation
- iPad mini 4
- iPad mini 3
- iPad mini 2
iPod
- iPod touch 6th generation
Notable Changes:
- Signal bars are no longer dots, harkening back to an original style
- Tweaked battery status iconography
- New iTunes Store icon
- New Lock Screen/Notification Center behavior
- New Calculator icon
- Redesigned Calculator UI
- Redesigned Podcasts app
- Redesigned Control Center w/ Screen Recording and customization (Thanks Justin!)
- Design tweaks in Mail
- Can now pause currently uploading photos to iCloud
- Navigation bar elements are thick and bolder
- New Shut Down option under Settings
- ‘Express Settings’ option when configuring device anew
- New iPhone Storage pane under Settings > General (Thanks Sean!)
- Apps in the dock no longer display their names
- Two new Messages effects (Thanks secDJ!)
We’re diving into the first beta of iOS 11 now and looking for the any changes. Feel free to share what you find in the comments below!
