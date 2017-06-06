Apple’s new iPad Pro pre-orders launch at authorized retailers w/ up to $50 gift cards, tax benefits

From 9to5Toys:

Yesterday’s Keynote address at WWDC 2017 delivered a wide-range of new products, including fresh iPads. Today we’re seeing Apple’s latest tablets pop-up for pre-order and there are already a few ways to save.

Best Buy is currently throwing in up to $50 gift cards when you pre-order any of yesterday’s new iPad models. B&H has also launched pre-orders, and although full-price, the online retailer only charges taxes for New York and New Jersey resident’s at the time of shipping.

You can see the selection of available models at Best Buy here, or pop over to B&H too. All of yesterday’s news can be found in our WWDC 2017 hub, as well as our roundup of the biggest announcements.

Accessory listings are just starting to pop-up at Amazon, with more expected in the coming days. Apple has a designated landing page with a variety of add-ons as well.

