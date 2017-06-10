This week’s top stories (WWDC 2017): HomePod, iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, new pro iPads, iMacs & much more

In this week’s top stories: This week was all about Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference where the company officially unveiled iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, its HomePod Siri speakers, new iPad Pro and iMac models and much more.

To go along with the new HomePod speaker, this week Apple gave us previews of iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11. It also introduced us to a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro model, launched other iPad updates and a refresh for its iMac and MacBook lineups, and previewed a brand-new ‘iMac Pro’ model coming later this year.

We got a first look at the HomePod and new iMac Pro live from WWDC and we took a tour of new iOS 11 features, ARKit, and the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Jeff gave you the run down on the two hour+ keynote in 20 minutes and goes hands on with 100+ features and changes in iOS 11 and 50+ watchOS 4 features. And Benjamin and Zac discuss it all in this week’s Happy Hour podcast.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss WWDC 2017 including tvOS 11, watchOS 4, macOS High Sierra, new Macs, the iMac Pro tease, iOS 11, the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and second-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the HomePod smart speaker, and much more.