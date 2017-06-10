This week’s top stories (WWDC 2017): HomePod, iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, new pro iPads, iMacs & much more
In this week’s top stories: This week was all about Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference where the company officially unveiled iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, its HomePod Siri speakers, new iPad Pro and iMac models and much more.
To go along with the new HomePod speaker, this week Apple gave us previews of iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11. It also introduced us to a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro model, launched other iPad updates and a refresh for its iMac and MacBook lineups, and previewed a brand-new ‘iMac Pro’ model coming later this year.
We got a first look at the HomePod and new iMac Pro live from WWDC and we took a tour of new iOS 11 features, ARKit, and the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Jeff gave you the run down on the two hour+ keynote in 20 minutes and goes hands on with 100+ features and changes in iOS 11 and 50+ watchOS 4 features. And Benjamin and Zac discuss it all in this week’s Happy Hour podcast.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
WWDC ’17 |
- WWDC 2017: Apple announces iOS 11, macOS 10.13, HomePods, new iPad Pro and more
- Apple gifts WWDC ’17 attendees custom Levi’s jackets, pins & Apple TV dev kits
- Apple releases first developer betas of iOS 11, watchOS 4, macOS 10.13, and tvOS 11
- What’s new in iOS 11? Hands-on with 100+ features and changes [Video]
iPhone | iPad | iOS 11
- Apple unveils iOS 11 for iPhone and iPad
- Apple announces new 10.5-inch iPad Pro with narrower side bezels, 120Hz refresh rate display
- iOS 11 Preview: First look at Apple’s latest mobile OS [Gallery]
- Tempted to run iOS 11 and the other new betas? You should probably wait
- Here are the iPhone & iPad features Apple didn’t give us with iOS 11
- Comparison: How does Apple’s current iPad & iPad Pro lineup stack up?
- The best cases for Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- New 12.9-inch iPad Pro gets more than new processor and storage bumps
- iOS 11 brings Next/Previous Track controls to individual AirPods
- Apple announces AirPlay 2 w/ multi-room support, new social features in Music, more
Mac | tvOS
- Apple teases upcoming Space Gray iMac Pro, ‘the most powerful Mac ever’
- Apple updates MacBook Pro w/ Kaby Lake, faster specs, new price; MacBook Air speed bump
- Apple unveils macOS ‘High Sierra’ w/ Safari improvements, APFS, more
- Apple updates all iMacs with improved displays, Kaby Lake processors, more
- Apple says iMac Pro RAM won’t be user replaceable, Space Gray accessories not sold separately
- WWDC ’17: First look at Apple’s new iMac Pro [Video]
- AirPods automatically pair with Apple TV starting with tvOS 11
- tvOS 11 brings Home Screen Sync and automatic dark mode switching to Apple TV
HomePod |
- Apple announces HomePod speaker to ‘reinvent home music,’ December for $349
- Does the HomePod offer hifi audio quality? Here are the early verdicts …
- A first look at Apple’s ‘HomePod’ Siri speaker at WWDC ’17 [Video + Gallery]
Apple Watch |
- Apple announces watchOS 4 Apple Watch update
- Health in iOS 11 & watchOS 4: Diabetes & insulin management, CoreBluetooth, new Workout data
- What’s new in watchOS 4? Hands-on with 50+ features and changes [Video]
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on with iOS 11 features on the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- Hands-on with the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and iOS 11’s ARKit [Video]
- Hands-on: macOS High Sierra’s native eGPU support shows promise [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #123 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss WWDC 2017 including tvOS 11, watchOS 4, macOS High Sierra, new Macs, the iMac Pro tease, iOS 11, the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and second-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the HomePod smart speaker, and much more.