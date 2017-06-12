Honda Clarity all-electric arrives August 1st as latest vehicle with Apple’s CarPlay

The Honda Clarity EV, Honda’s new all-electric model for its Clarity line, is officially arriving August 1st as the latest vehicle to come with Apple’s CarPlay in-dash platform stock.

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

The Clarity will sport a Display Audio touchscreen that supports CarPlay in addition to Android Auto and the company’s Honda Sensing safety and driver-assistive technologies, which includes autonomous braking, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow and Lane Keeping Assist features.

The all-electric EV joins Honda’s Clarity Fuel Cell which launched backed in December 2016, and the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid scheduled to arrive sometime later this year. It’s also Honda’s latest vehicle with CarPlay standard following the 2016 – 2017 Accord, 2016 – 2017 Civic, 2017 CR-V, 2017 Ridgeline, and the 2017 Pilo.

The Clarity’s approximately 89-mile range and limited DC fast charging support will certainly have a lot of competition from other EVs in the price range. It will, however, be available on a relatively attractive lease option for $269/mo, $1,999 down (which includes the first month’s payment), and a generous 20,000 miles per year.

The vehicle arrives August 1st starting at dealerships in California and Oregon.

For a full look at specs on the Clarity EV, head over to Electrek.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news!