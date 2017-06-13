Hyundai’s new Kona ‘urban SUV’ is latest model to get CarPlay support

Hyundai has announced that its first ever compact SUV will have support for both CarPlay and Android Auto. The Kona is described as ‘an urban SUV for active lifestyles’ and is what’s known as a B-segment vehicle …

B-segment cars used to be the smallest model in a manufacturer’s line-up before the emergence of smaller A-segment ‘city cars.’ They are intended to remain compact enough for convenient city driving and parking while having enough space for passengers and luggage.

Hyundai says that a CarPlay-compatible infotainment system will, however, be an option in some markets.

The Kona boasts a suite of sophisticated technologies, paired with user-friendly functionality to ensure driver and passengers can stay informed and entertained. The premium infotainment system offers various advanced connectivity features, including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay where specified with a 5-, 7- or 8-inch display (offered as standard or option dependent on market). Further options include DAB digital radio (Europe), HD Radio (North America), rear view camera display, and 4G telematics (North America) to ensure absolute connectivity.

Hyundai was one of the first car manufacturers to announce support for CarPlay, though it took the company a while to make good on the promise. It last year promised that most 2017 models would have CarPlay support, and offered a software update for some older models.

Manufacturers continue to announce new models with CarPlay support, Honda’s all-electric Clarity the most recent model to be confirmed. There are now a wide variety of aftermarket units available for older cars, starting in the $3-400 range.

