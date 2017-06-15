Major update to iOS Twitter app includes real-time count updates & links opening in Safari

Twitter has today made a major update to its Twitter app. Version 7.0 not only introduces visual changes designed to put the focus on content, it also includes three new features.

The company says the changes were driven by user feedback …

Today, with lots of feedback and ideas from you, we’re refreshing our product too and making it feel lighter, faster, and easier to use. We listened closely and kept what you love. And for the things you didn’t, we took a new approach to fix and make better.

First, Like and Retweet counts update dynamically, so you can see instantly the engagement generated by a tweet.

Second, you can add filters and stickers to your profile photo.

Third, and most welcome of all, links now open in Safari instead of Twitter’s own browser. This means that you’re now logged into websites where you have an account. It also provides access to Reader View.

The design changes are intended to make the app easier to use. These include reducing the navigation tabs from five to four (Home, Search, Notifications and Direct Messages), new side navigation for access to settings, more intuitive icons and bolder headlines.

Accessibility features have also been improved, with increased color contrast, more prominent access to settings and the ability to use Reader View to improve readability on sites which support it.

In a blog post, Twitter says that some of the changes will also be rolling out across the website, TweetDeck and Twitter Lite ‘over the coming days and weeks.’

The Twitter app is a free download from iTunes.

