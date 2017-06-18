What do you think of the new features in iOS 11 so far? [Poll]

iOS 11 has been available in beta form for almost two weeks at this point, with Apple having unveiled the new operating system at WWDC 2017. We’ve already told you that there are risks that come with installing a beta operating system, such as poor performance and battery life problems.

When you put the normal beta issues aside, however, what do you think of iOS 11 and its new features? Whether you’re running it yourself or looking in from the outside.

Apple’s latest operating system includes a host of new features and improvements. Jeff outlined over 100 changes earlier this month and you can check out his video below.

For instance, there are a host of new iPad features including a new dock, drag and drop support, QuickType Keyboard Flick, new split-view proportions, expanded Apple Pencil support, and much more. In a poll we ran earlier this month, some 34 percent of respondents said that iOS 11 pushes the iPad closer replacing a laptop or desktop for them, while 37 percent said software limitations still hold the tablet back.

As for the iPhone, iOS 11 includes a variety of other new features, such as a redesigned single-pane Control Center, an all-new App Store interface, a variety of new animations, expanded Health features, a new Podcasts app, Smart Color Invert, and much more. There are also changes to Messages, including a new ‘dock’ to house Messages applications, as well as a various other app-specific changes.

As Zac outlined, if you’re tempted to run iOS 11, the best answer is your should probably just wait for now. The operating system is chock full of bugs and other issues that impact day-to-day usage. Common issues include warmer-than-usual devices, dramatically worse battery life (Apple optimizes performance near the final release), and new features not fully being implemented or being incredibly buggy.

It’s possible (if not likely) that we will see the second beta of iOS 11 this week and Apple has promised a public beta towards the end of the month. When the public beta is released, it’s likely that some optimizations will have been made to improve day-to-day use.

All in all, when you put the normal beta issues aside, what do you think of iOS 11 and its new features? Whether you’re running it yourself or looking in from the outside, let us know in the poll and support your vote down in the comments.