Kensington’s Thunderbolt 3 dock offers hidden mounting option & lock slot [Video]

While early Thunderbolt accessories were thin on the ground, widespread adoption of the combined USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 port means there’s now no shortage of docks available to add in all the ports you might want in a desktop setup.

We’ve seen Thunderbolt 3 docks from Belkin, OWC, Lenovo, Elgato, CalDigit, Lacie and more. Latest to join in is Kensington with the SD5000T, offering two unique features …

Kensington’s dock offers all the usual ports you’d expect – USB-C/Thunderbolt 3, USB-A, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, microphone and headphone – but also adds a slot for a Kensington lock, so that you can make sure no-one wanders off with the device.

The SD5000T also offers what the company calls Zero Footprint Mounting, aka a way to attack the dock to the back of any VESA-compatible monitor. This does, though, require the purchase of an additional mounting plate.

The dock puts out 85w of power, enabling it to fully power the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, which not all docks do.

The dock supports two 4K monitors at 60Hz, via DisplayPort++/HDMI and USB-C – though adapters may of course be required for some monitors. Daisy-chaining supports up to five Thunderbolt 3 devices.

The Kensington SD5000T is available today, priced at $349.99.