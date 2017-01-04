Elgato’s new Thunderbolt 3 Dock packs two TB3 ports, three USB 3.0 ports, more

Elgato is introducing its new Thunderbolt 3 Dock at CES 2017 this week. The new hardware works with new MacBook Pros and includes two Thunderbolt 3 ports plus various video and audio ports.

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock includes a 1.6 foot Thunderbolt 3 cable, power supply, and includes this I/O:

2x Thunderbolt™ 3 (USB-C) with support for: Thunderbolt (40 Gb/s) Computer Charging (up to 85 W) Device Power (up to 15 W) USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gb/s) DisplayPort (up to 4K at 60 Hz)

1x DisplayPort with support for: DisplayPort 1.2 (up to 4K at 60 Hz) HDMI 1.4b (up to 4K at 30 Hz)

1x RJ45 10/100/1000BASE-T Gigabit Ethernet

3x USB 3.0 (5 Gb/s, 1.5 A, USB Battery Charging 1.2 & UASP)

1x 3.5 mm Headphone Output (amplified analog stereo)

1x 3.5 mm Microphone Input (mono)

1x Power Input (DC 20 V, 8.5 A)

Check out the design below:

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock is expected to be available in Apple Stores by the end of the month with a $299.95 retail price; Elgato’s Thunderbolt 2 Dock will stick around for regular $229.95. Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock is on display at CES 2017 this week.