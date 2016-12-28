Lenovo unveils upcoming ThinkPad Thunderbolt 3 Dock with 5 USB ports, HDMI & VGA, more

Lenovo has unveiled three new upcoming USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 accessories coming early next year including the ThinkPad Thunderbolt 3 Dock. Apple’s new MacBook Pro relies on USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 for all I/O, and Lenovo’s upcoming Thunderbolt 3 Dock is joining a still small market of similar accessories.

ThinkPad Thunderbolt 3 Dock features lots of legacy and expansion I/O otherwise not available on the new MacBook Pro without losing the USB-C port where it connects:

2 DisplayPort ports

HDMI

VGA

5 USB 3.o ports

Gigabit Ethernet

3.5mm headphone jack

Thunderbolt 3 port

AnandTech notes that Lenovo’s ThinkPad Thunderbolt 3 Dock includes a 135W power adapter and can push up to 60W to a connected notebook.

Lenovo ThinkPad Thunderbolt 3 Dock will retail for $279.99 and be available in February. Belkin pre-announced a Thunderbolt 3 version of its Express Dock back in October although price and availability weren’t mentioned, and OWC is promising its own Thunderbolt 3 Dock in February which is similarly priced at $279.

Lenovo is also introducing a few more USB-C compatible accessories under the ThinkPad line.

A cheaper USB-C Dock trades Thunderbolt 3 speeds for a cheaper $199.99 price and less I/O: 2 DisplayPort ports, VGA, 3 USB 3.0 ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports, 1 Gigabit Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 90W power supply. ThinkPad USB-C Dock is expected next month.

Finally, two new USB-C displays will join the ThinkPad lineup: P24h and P27h. The first is a 28.3-inch display while the second is a full 27-inches, but don’t expect Retina resolution with 2560×1440 promised. Both are relatively affordable at $259 and $329 depending on the display size, plus you trade one USB-C connection for 4 USB-C ports for USB 3.0 speeds. Both displays are expected in March.

