9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Bands $6, Bose SoundTrue II Headphones $79, Goat Simulator MMO for iOS $2, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Milanese Loop Stainless Steel Apple Watch bands from $6 Prime shipped
Bose SoundTrue Around-Ear Headphones II for Apple devices from $79 (Amazon all-time low)
Goat Simulator MMO for iOS now matching lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $5)
Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro up to $150 off + tax benefits for some shoppers
Bose SoundTouch 30 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Speaker $370 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $500)
iTunes movie bundle sale from $15: James Bond, Ocean’s, Spider-Man, Matrix, more
Best Buy offers minimum $150 gift card with iPad Air/mini trade-in
Set Your Price on the World’s Biggest Mac App Bundle ($604 Value)
- Word Seek HD for iOS now free for first time in nearly a year (Reg. up to $2)
- The Room Two and Three for iOS now matching all-time lows, starting at just $1
- Digits, the calculator for humans on iOS free for first time in over a year (Reg. $4)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Beat Stomper’s iOS music-driven platforming free (Reg. $2)
Hands-on with Mophie’s new wireless iPhone 7/Plus charge force case
Review: LEGO Star Wars UCS Slave 1 packs 2,000 pieces and is the ultimate display model
9to5Rewards: Logitech MK850 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Olala MFi 13000mAh Power Bank with Built-in Lightning Cable $27 shipped, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Kingdom, The Room, Goat Sim, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: For Honor Deluxe $35, Sonic Mania Collector $44, more
- Monitors w/ USB hubs: Samsung 32-inch WQHD $317 or Dell 24-inch $216
- Bose Companion 2 Series III Multimedia Speaker System $60 (Cert. Refurb, Orig $99)
- Everyday Carry Roundup: Slim RFID-Blocking Wallets $23, Mini Tracker $15, more
- Disney and Sesame Street Kids’ Marshmallow Furniture from $20 Prime shipped
- Meeting Owl could finally provide the seamless conference call you’ve longed for
- Virgin Mobile offers a year of ‘unlimited’ everything for $1 w/ iPhone purchase
- GE Z-Wave In-Wall On/Off Switch w/ Alexa support for $25 (Reg. $35)
- Halter Height Adjustable Sit/Stand Desktop in Cherry for $140 (Reg. $260)
- Amazon offers up to 50% off Crocs for today only: Santa Cruz Slip-Ons $36, more
- Daily Deals: Kinsa Smart Thermometer $10, more
- Office Supplies: Swingline Stapler $8, 12-Pack BIC Highlighters $5, more
- Segway One S1 iOS-Connected Personal Transporter: $479 shipped
- Lucky Brand takes 50% off all sale styles to get you stocked for summer
- Amazon 1-Day Klymit Camping Sale up to 45% off: sleeping bags & more from $10
- Aukey’s Mini Drone costs much less than the new DJI Spark: $20 Prime shipped
- Kickstarter Gold brings back popular projects with new features, for a limited time
- Stanley FatMax 350A Jump Starter w/ 3 port USB charging $37 shipped
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Apple’s awesome Levi’s jean jackets and pins from WWDC can now be yours
Amazon announces new Prime Wardrobe service for easy home try-ons
Anker set to launch its Liberty+ Apple AirPod competitors today from $89
- Nokia finalizes Withings rebranding and shows off new scale, blood pressure monitor
- Netflix introduces interactive content where your kids choose how the story unfolds
- Depict Frame’s 49-inch 4K display brings museum-quality art to our homes
- Ring announces new Video Doorbell 2 with 1080p feeds, removable battery pack
- Lock&Go is the first sports armband for your iPhone that is a snap to use
- Hasbro’s first subscription crate brings exclusive games right to your doorstep
- Best Console Releases for June: ARMS, Morrowind, Crash Bandicoot, more
- The Samsara Smart Suitcase comes complete with integrated power bank and USB-C ports
- Bang and Olufsen’s new E4 earbuds sport gesture controls, updated ANC tech
- Atari confirmed to be developing brand new gaming console
- 8Bitdo details two new Switch Controllers with retro designs + a Bluetooth speaker
- Amazon unveils new Dash Wand w/ built-in Alexa + free $20 credit
- Philips’ 4K UHDTVs w/ HDR, built-in Chromecast & Google Assistant support, available now
- Should you join the Subscription Box craze? Here are a few of our favorites…
- Mistbox saves you up to 30% on A/C usage thanks to its smart features
- Sphero’s latest toy is an AI Spider-Man that entertains your kids
- Røst’s iPhone control and intelligent software perfectly roasts any coffee bean
- Grovemade’s new leather Apple Watch bands now available from $79
- Qolsys’s IQ Panel 2 could be the only smart home system you’ll need