9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Bands $6, Bose SoundTrue II Headphones $79, Goat Simulator MMO for iOS $2, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Milanese Loop Stainless Steel Apple Watch bands from $6 Prime shipped

Bose SoundTrue Around-Ear Headphones II for Apple devices from $79 (Amazon all-time low)

Goat Simulator MMO for iOS now matching lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $5)

Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro up to $150 off + tax benefits for some shoppers

Best Buy offers minimum $150 gift card with iPad Air/mini trade-in

Set Your Price on the World’s Biggest Mac App Bundle ($604 Value)

Hands-on with Mophie’s new wireless iPhone 7/Plus charge force case

Review: LEGO Star Wars UCS Slave 1 packs 2,000 pieces and is the ultimate display model

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Olala MFi 13000mAh Power Bank with Built-in Lightning Cable $27 shipped, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Apple’s awesome Levi’s jean jackets and pins from WWDC can now be yours

Amazon announces new Prime Wardrobe service for easy home try-ons

Anker set to launch its Liberty+ Apple AirPod competitors today from $89