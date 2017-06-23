Apple inviting UK website visitors to help victims of London’s Grenfell Tower fire

As it often does after a disaster, Apple is inviting website visitors to contribute to a fundraising appeal – this time for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London in which 79 people are either confirmed or presumed to have lost their lives.

The 24-floor residential tower block, devoted to social housing, caught fire overnight on 14th June after a fridge-freezer burst into flames. Design features that should ensure a fire is contained within a single apartment for 60 minutes somehow failed, and the fire spread, aided by flammable cladding on the exterior of the building …

The appeal is featured only on Apple’s UK website. The prominent link opens in iTunes, where you can listen to a charity single intended to raise money for survivors and families of those lost in the fire.

Following the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower in West London, the record industry came together to record a single for the victims of the disaster. Over 50 artists gave their time and support to make this happen. The song is ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’. This website has been built to create a donation page which, together with the money raised by the record, will hopefully encourage people to donate whatever they can to help those who have been affected by this terrible event. All donations made here will be used by The London Community Foundation to help those in need.

The song features some of the biggest British artists, including Robbie Williams, Stormzy, Craig David, Dan Smith from Bastille, Paloma Faith, Emili Sande, Roger Daltry and James Blunt. The track achieved the highest first day sales of any single released this decade. You can purchase it on iTunes. It’s not clear whether Apple is donating its own share of the price to the appeal.

The British government announced that Grenfell survivors would be offered new homes in a luxury apartment block, but families have lost everything they owned. More than 900 other tower blocks are being checked, with seven so far found to use the same flammable cladding.