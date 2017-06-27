2018 Ram’s Limited Tungsten Edition trim brings Apple’s CarPlay to the pickup truck later this year

The 2018 Ram’s Limited Tungsten Edition trim option officially announced today will bring Apple’s in-dash CarPlay system to the pickup truck for the first time later this year.

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

The luxury Limited Tungsten Edition of the 2018 Ram includes CarPlay support via an included 8.4-inch Uconnect display, which the company notes also includes support for Android Auto and SiriusXM Guardian.

Notable additions are a truck segment-first Light Greystone suede headliner and ultra-premium “Natura Plus” Frost and Indigo-colored premium leather throughout the cabin, including the seats, instrument panel, steering wheel, center arm rest and doors. Tungsten models also feature Indigo-colored carpet with rubber floormats and snap-out Frost and Indigo carpeted inserts. Real wood interior components and unique badges complete the first-tier trim… The Tungsten Edition adds a sport hood (1500 only) to the body-color matched bumpers, mirrors, door handles and running boards. Headlamps feature a Black surround borrowed from the Sport model, clearly distinguishing the new model.

The company also noted some other tech and upgrades with the limited edition trim option, including: navigational radio, remote start, backup camera, power adjustable pedals with memory, heated steering wheel, front ventilated and heated seats, heated rear seats and RamBox (Heavy Duty, 6-foot, 4-inch bed only).

Available later this year sometime in Q3, the Limited Tungsten will be available for the following models: Ram 1500, Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 single- and dual-rear-wheel; Crew Cab and Mega Cab (Heavy Duty); four-wheel drive and two-wheel drive; and short- and long-wheelbase models.

The Ram 1500 with the Limited Tungsten trim option will start at $55,120.

Other pickup trucks with support for CarPlay include the Ford 2017 Super Duty and the 2017 F-150, and the GMC 2016 – 2017 Sierra and 2016 – 2017 Canyon. Apple maintains a list of vehicles that are confirmed to support CarPlay on its website, but it’s yet to add the 2018 Ram.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news!