2018 Ram’s Limited Tungsten Edition trim brings Apple’s CarPlay to the pickup truck later this year

- Jun. 27th 2017 7:38 am PT

CarPlay
The 2018 Ram’s Limited Tungsten Edition trim option officially announced today will bring Apple’s in-dash CarPlay system to the pickup truck for the first time later this year.

The luxury Limited Tungsten Edition of the 2018 Ram includes CarPlay support via an included 8.4-inch Uconnect display, which the company notes also includes support for Android Auto and SiriusXM Guardian.

Notable additions are a truck segment-first Light Greystone suede headliner and ultra-premium “Natura Plus” Frost and Indigo-colored premium leather throughout the cabin, including the seats, instrument panel, steering wheel, center arm rest and doors. Tungsten models also feature Indigo-colored carpet with rubber floormats and snap-out Frost and Indigo carpeted inserts. Real wood interior components and unique badges complete the first-tier trim… The Tungsten Edition adds a sport hood (1500 only) to the body-color matched bumpers, mirrors, door handles and running boards. Headlamps feature a Black surround borrowed from the Sport model, clearly distinguishing the new model.

The company also noted some other tech and upgrades with the limited edition trim option, including: navigational radio, remote start, backup camera, power adjustable pedals with memory, heated steering wheel, front ventilated and heated seats, heated rear seats and RamBox (Heavy Duty, 6-foot, 4-inch bed only).

Available later this year sometime in Q3, the Limited Tungsten will be available for the following models: Ram 1500, Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 single- and dual-rear-wheel; Crew Cab and Mega Cab (Heavy Duty); four-wheel drive and two-wheel drive; and short- and long-wheelbase models.

The Ram 1500 with the Limited Tungsten trim option will start at $55,120.

Other pickup trucks with support for CarPlay include the Ford 2017 Super Duty and the 2017 F-150, and the GMC 2016 – 2017 Sierra and 2016 – 2017 Canyon. Apple maintains a list of vehicles that are confirmed to support CarPlay on its website, but it’s yet to add the 2018 Ram.

