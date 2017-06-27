Urban Armor Gear launching 10.5-inch & 12.9-inch iPad Pro cases w/ Pencil storage

Urban Armor Gear is introducing a new Metropolis Series Case made for Apple’s new 10.5-inch and second-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro. UAG’s Metropolis Series Case features Apple Pencil storage, front-and-back protection with a hard back and removable soft cover, and compatibility with Apple’s Smart Keyboard.

UAG is offering versions for both new iPad Pros with color options including black, magma (red), and cobalt (blue).

360-degree protection with a detachable folio smart cover that doubles as a multi-position stand

Impact-resistant soft core and a tactile non-slip exterior grip

Uncompromised audio and full access to touchscreen, buttons and ports

Compatible with Apple’s Smart Keyboard and Smart Cover

Apple Pencil storage

Meets U.S. Military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G-516.6)

Metropolis Series Case for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro costs $59.95, while the larger version for the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro retails for $89.95.

