9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG 29″ USB-C Monitor $229, Aurora HDR for Mac $79, Arlo Security Camera Bundle $199, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

LG 29-inch UltraWide Monitor w/ UBS-C + HDMI inputs for $229 shipped (Reg. $350)

Macphun’s Aurora 2017 HDR image editor drops to just $79 (Reg. up to $99)

Netgear Arlo 2-Camera Security Bundle w/ 7-day cloud storage: $199.50 (Reg. $300)

Apple Event at Daily Steals: iPhone 6 Plus (cert. refurb) $350, Lightning Earpods $15, more

The best Apple Watch docks and stands from just $7

Hands-on: QNAP’s TVS-882ST is a compact NAS with tons of power-user features [Video]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Apple-friendly Twelve South HiRise Stands for MacBooks and iMacs from $56

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

BlueSmart introduces Series 2 of its app-connected luggage w/ fresh features

WD unveils new My Passport Ultra Portable Drives w/ matte metallic designs

Belkin debuts new iPad/MacBook backpacks & messenger bags starting at just $40