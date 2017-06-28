9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG 29″ USB-C Monitor $229, Aurora HDR for Mac $79, Arlo Security Camera Bundle $199, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
LG 29-inch UltraWide Monitor w/ UBS-C + HDMI inputs for $229 shipped (Reg. $350)
Macphun’s Aurora 2017 HDR image editor drops to just $79 (Reg. up to $99)
Netgear Arlo 2-Camera Security Bundle w/ 7-day cloud storage: $199.50 (Reg. $300)
Save up to $330 on prev. gen 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar (Tax NY/NJ only)
iTunes and Amazon launch under $8 movie sale packed w/ Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler hits
Apple Event at Daily Steals: iPhone 6 Plus (cert. refurb) $350, Lightning Earpods $15, more
The best Apple Watch docks and stands from just $7
App Store Free App of the Week: Telepaint goes free for the very first time (Reg. $3)
- Final Fantasy Tactics War of the Lions for iOS now 50% off from $6 (Reg. $15)
- Adventures of Mana for iOS now matching all-time low at 50% off: $7 (Reg. $14)
- SWAT-action game Door Kickers now just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $5)
- FTL space battle sim for iOS now matching its lowest price at $3 (Reg. $10)
Getting started with smart home tech: HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, SmartThings and more
Hands-on: QNAP’s TVS-882ST is a compact NAS with tons of power-user features [Video]
9to5Rewards: Nomad Goods Powerpack 9000mAh USB-C Portable Battery [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Apple-friendly Twelve South HiRise Stands for MacBooks and iMacs from $56
- Aukey 30000mAh USB-C Power Bank w/ QC 3.0 $54 shipped, more
- Ricoh Theta SC 360-degree Camera from $197 shipped (Reg. $260+)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War 3 Remastered (digital) from $4, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Lara Croft GO, Final Fantasy, more
- Degoo Premium: Get Lifetime 2TB Cloud Storage for $60
- Contigo’s West Loop AUTOSEAL Travel Mug is an Amazon best-seller under $11
- Samsung’s new Gear 360 VR Camera drops to $199 shipped (Reg. $230)
- Daily Deals: FitDesk v3.0 Exercise Bike $205, more
- Marmot takes up to 25% off apparel & sporting equipment just in time for Fourth of July
- LG G5 Unlocked 32GB LTE Android Smartphone for $250 (Reg. $300+)
- Vudu has $0.10 Movie Rentals today only: Trading Places, Shawshank Redemption, more
- Rubbermaid Food Storage Container sets from under $7 Prime shipped
- APC top-rated 6 or 10-outlet Surge Protectors on sale from $6
- Amazon’s best-selling Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is now $126 shipped (Reg. $180)
- Amazon 1-Day ECCO footwear sale from $52: sneakers, dress shoes, sandals, more
- Tablo’s new USB dongle adds DVR functionality to Android TV boxes like NVIDIA Shield
- GreenWorks 40V Cordless Blower + Battery/Charger just $75 shipped
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
BlueSmart introduces Series 2 of its app-connected luggage w/ fresh features
WD unveils new My Passport Ultra Portable Drives w/ matte metallic designs
Belkin debuts new iPad/MacBook backpacks & messenger bags starting at just $40
- Token Smart Ring protects your identity online and will only work while it’s on you
- Amazon adds intercom functionality to Echo devices, save $100 on two right now
- Neematic’s FR/1 eBike was built from the ground up to dominate any terrain
- Best diaper bags for the trendy and practical family
- Nintendo officially announces the new SNES Classic Edition mini console
- Mohu now offers a 65-Mile Indoor HDTV Antenna to give more range to cord-cutters
- Good Reads: Summer book suggestions for all ages to enjoy
- VRDL360 Camera fits in your pocket and shoots photos in 7K
- Amazon Echo Show reviews hit with a positive outlook despite initial quirks
- Covi lights up the smart speaker experience with HomeKit and Alexa support
- The wildly popular WhiteFox Mechanical Keyboard returns to Kickstarter for round two
- AirLink lets you go wireless with any audio device that isn’t already Bluetooth enabled
- Electra’s new eBikes pair signature style with a 100-mile max range
- Nike reportedly set to open official Amazon storefront
- Iotty Smart Switch beautifies the home in both modern tech and aesthetics
- Meeting Owl could finally provide the seamless conference call you’ve longed for
- Sega brings its most iconic titles to iOS/Android for free: Sonic, Phantasy Star, more
- Kickstarter Gold brings back popular projects with new features, for a limited time
- Sony’s KOOV building blocks get your kids coding and building robots in no time
- Apple’s awesome Levi’s jean jackets and pins from WWDC can now be yours
- Amazon announces new Prime Wardrobe service for easy home try-ons
- Anker set to launch its Liberty+ Apple AirPod competitors today from $89
- Nokia finalizes Withings rebranding and shows off new scale, blood pressure monitor
- Netflix introduces interactive content where your kids choose how the story unfolds
- Depict Frame’s 49-inch 4K display brings museum-quality art to our homes
- Ring announces new Video Doorbell 2 with 1080p feeds, removable battery pack