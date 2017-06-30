9to5Toys Lunch Break: 2017 iPad $300, Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones $130, GO Trilogy for iOS $5, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Lara Croft, Hitman, Deus Ex GO for iOS: $2 ea or all three for $5 ($15 value)

Amazon announces Prime Day 2017 with fresh deals every five minutes, exclusive Alexa offers

Amazon offers $10 credits for Prime Day when you stream a movie for the first time

This MFi-Certified Apple Watch Dock has a built-in charging puck: $20 (Reg. $30)

The best Apple Watch docks and stands from just $7

Apple-friendly Twelve South HiRise Stands for MacBooks and iMacs from $56

Day One Journal app for iOS/Mac goes free for very first time (Reg. up to $40)

Huawei Matebook X Review: a sleek and powerful Windows ultrabook [Video]

Unboxing: Acer Predator 21 X – an insane laptop with a 21-inch curved display [Video]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Koogeek’s Smart Plug w/ HomeKit support is back at $22 (Reg. $30)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Colorware now offers a gorgeous special edition ‘Joy Con Classic’ for your Nintendo Switch

New HomeKit-enabled LED Light Bulb from Koogeek arrives at $37

The new iRig Pro I/O allows you to record anything into iOS/Mac, available now