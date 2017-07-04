9to5Toys Lunch Break: Unlimited VPN Subscription $40, Leather Apple Watch Bands & Docks from $10, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
VPN Unlimited lifetime subscription protects you from snooping eyes for $40
Apple Watch Leather Bands (38 and 42mm) in three different colors: $10 Prime shipped
Apple Watch Bands: Nike-style $7, Leather $12, Space Gray Stainless $13
Dock your Apple Watch on Elago’s iMac-inspired W4 Stand for $12
Apple’s 2017 MacBook Air gets its first notable discount: $800 (Reg. $999)
Save $400 off 12-inch MacBook at Best Buy + open-box from $1,040
Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + 4G LTE 32GB for $410 (Tax MD only)
Fourth of July Sales:
Best Buy July 4th Sale: 2017 iPad $300, Powerbeats3 $130, MacBook deals, more!
- Anker July 4th Sale: 3-pack PowerLine Lightning Cables $18, Chargers, Audio, more!
- Best July 4th Fashion Sales: Banana Republic, Nordstrom, J. Crew and more!
- ALDO Summer Sale takes up to 50% off: shoes and accessories
- Reebok’s Fourth of July Sale takes up to 40% off: apparel, shoes and accessories
- Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off apparel for men and women
Amazon announces Prime Day 2017 with fresh deals every five minutes, exclusive Alexa offers
How to prepare for Prime Day 2017: free credits, Alexa discounts and more!
Amazon offers $10 credits for Prime Day when you stream a movie for the first time
Amazon offers 4-months of Music Unlimited Streaming Service for $1 [Prime]
Lara Croft, Hitman, Deus Ex GO for iOS: $2 ea or all three for $5 ($15 value)
- R.B.I. Baseball 17 get its first price drop on the App Store: $3 (Reg. $5)
- Day One Journal app for iOS/Mac goes free for very first time (Reg. up to $40)
- Final Fantasy Tactics War of the Lions for iOS now 50% off from $6 (Reg. $15)
- Adventures of Mana for iOS now matching all-time low at 50% off: $7 (Reg. $14)
- Infinity Blade III drops to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $7)
Review: Handmade Amazon Echo Dot stands from Kaizen Woodworks
Huawei Matebook X Review: a sleek and powerful Windows ultrabook [Video]
Unboxing: Acer Predator 21 X – an insane laptop with a 21-inch curved display [Video]
9to5Rewards: Satechi’s new USB-C 4K HDMI Adapter and Cable [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Canon’s July 4th Sale takes an extra $100 off refurb deals: Rebel T6s DSLR $799, more
Dell UltraSharp 25-inch IPS LED Monitor w/ USB hub + HDMI: $270 shipped (Reg. $320+)
- TP-Link’s Dimmable Smart Wi-Fi Bulb works w/ Alexa for $16 (Reg. $25)
- Add a robotic vacuum to your home for as little as $135 in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- Aukey QC 2.0 USB Turbo Wall Charger $5 Prime shipped (Reg. $13), more
- Daily Deals: Harman Kardon Bluetooth Speaker $50, more
- JBL Spark Bluetooth Speaker drops to $25 shipped (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $130)
- Reckless Racing 2 on iOS goes free for first time in years (Reg. $2)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Jump Desktop, Reckless Racing 2, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Prey $30, Ghost Recon Wildlands $30, more
- Twilight Saga 5-film Digital HD Collection $10, Jack Reacher $1 Rental
- Target’s July Beauty Box includes 8-items for only $7 ($30 value)
- The top planners of 2017-2018 to keep you organized and successful
- Westcott Titanium Bonded Scissors: 2-Pack for $7 (Reg. up to $14+)
- Daily Burn workout videos: Free 3-Month Premium Membership ($80 Value)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
You must see this hand-made Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch [Video]
PowerPlant has USB-A/C ports and can even power your TV away from home
GeoOrbital Wheel’s futuristic design takes your bike electric in 60 seconds
- Baserock could be a music lover’s ultimate daypack with its integrated bass
- Namco Museum with Pac-Mac VS. coming to Nintendo Switch in July [Video]
- StarCraft is getting remastered for Mac/PC in full 4K, coming in August
- Watch as LEGO Master Builders construct a 9-foot tall Statue of Liberty [Video]
- A guide to packing the perfect picnic for your friends and family to enjoy
- Colorware now offers a gorgeous special edition ‘Joy Con Classic’ for your Nintendo Switch
- New HomeKit-enabled LED Light Bulb from Koogeek arrives at $37
- The new iRig Pro I/O allows you to record anything into iOS/Mac, available now
- The Volterman Smart Wallet has a built-in camera to aid in catching thieves
- Nintendo and Hasbro unveil new Mario-themed Monopoly Gamer, available now
- Top items to always keep in your gym bag for your workout
- Snips’ new offline digital assistant emphasizes privacy, challenges Siri and Alexa
- InkCase i7 Plus combines the iPhone and Kindle experience into one easy device
- Tablo’s new USB dongle adds DVR functionality to Android TV boxes like NVIDIA Shield
- BlueSmart introduces Series 2 of its app-connected luggage w/ fresh features
- WD unveils new My Passport Ultra Portable Drives w/ matte metallic designs
- Belkin debuts new iPad/MacBook backpacks & messenger bags starting at just $40
- Token Smart Ring protects your identity online and will only work while it’s on you
- Amazon adds intercom functionality to Echo devices, save $100 on two right now