Affinity Photo gets big update headlined by resolution support for 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and portrait mode

Serif’s Affinity Photo for iPad received its first big update today, headlined by its support for native resolution on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. The iPad-only release, which now clocks in at version 1.6.3, brings many new changes and features to the popular image editing app. Have a look at the full change log inside for the entire summation of the updates.

What’s new in Affinity Photo 1.6.3

Native resolution support for 10.5-inch iPad Pro

Portrait mode implementation

New photo chooser, which supports multi-selection, RAW indication

Improved performance with complicated documents

Improved brush performance

Canvas rotation now snaps to 90 degree increments when within 5 degrees

Improved RAW metadata reliability and support

Further HDR stability improvements

Improved Apple Pencil and gestures support

Undo and Redo buttons now available in full screen view

Support pasting images from other apps

Ability to duplicate open documents from the Home screen

Panoramas can now be created from RAW files

HDR Merge can now be performed on RAW files

Panorama stability improvements

Can now choose font face (not just font family)

Inpainting improvements and stability fixes

Improved iCloud folder support

Improved performance in docks with lots of masks and adjustments

Ability to turn off spelling red underlines

Pixel tool improvements – erase and other alternate modes

Preference option to limit touch to gestures

Improved layers studio – you can now see adjustments without expanding a layer

Additional tutorials, including Lighting, Quick Masking, Generating Edge Masks, and more

Localization improvements

Numerous other improvements and bug fix enhancements

Needless to say this is a fairly large update, and further signifies Serif’s commitment to the platform. I especially like the ability to use the app in portrait mode, native iPad Pro (10.5-inch) resolution, and the addition of more tutorials. Serif’s tutorials are excellent btw, and do a good job of walking new users through the basic concepts of the app. I also appreciate the new photo selector, which now lets you select multiple photos.

Affinity Photo is just one of the must-have apps for the iPad, and I’ve covered it several times in the past, including in this hands-on Friday 5 video where I stepped through some of its notable features:

The app launched during WWDC 2017 with a $19.99 introductory price. Although the introductory period is supposed to be over, Affinity Photo is still available for just $19.99.

What are your thoughts about the 1.6.3 update?