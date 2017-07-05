Affinity Photo gets big update headlined by resolution support for 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and portrait mode

- Jul. 5th 2017 1:30 pm PT

Serif’s Affinity Photo for iPad received its first big update today, headlined by its support for native resolution on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. The iPad-only release, which now clocks in at version 1.6.3, brings many new changes and features to the popular image editing app. Have a look at the full change log inside for the entire summation of the updates.

What’s new in Affinity Photo 1.6.3

  • Native resolution support for 10.5-inch iPad Pro
  • Portrait mode implementation
  • New photo chooser, which supports multi-selection, RAW indication
  • Improved performance with complicated documents
  • Improved brush performance
  • Canvas rotation now snaps to 90 degree increments when within 5 degrees
  • Improved RAW metadata reliability and support
  • Further HDR stability improvements
  • Improved Apple Pencil and gestures support
  • Undo and Redo buttons now available in full screen view
  • Support pasting images from other apps
  • Ability to duplicate open documents from the Home screen
  • Panoramas can now be created from RAW files
  • HDR Merge can now be performed on RAW files
  • Panorama stability improvements
  • Can now choose font face (not just font family)
  • Inpainting improvements and stability fixes
  • Improved iCloud folder support
  • Improved performance in docks with lots of masks and adjustments
  • Ability to turn off spelling red underlines
  • Pixel tool improvements – erase and other alternate modes
  • Preference option to limit touch to gestures
  • Improved layers studio – you can now see adjustments without expanding a layer
  • Additional tutorials, including Lighting, Quick Masking, Generating Edge Masks, and more
  • Localization improvements
  • Numerous other improvements and bug fix enhancements

Needless to say this is a fairly large update, and further signifies Serif’s commitment to the platform. I especially like the ability to use the app in portrait mode, native iPad Pro (10.5-inch) resolution, and the addition of more tutorials. Serif’s tutorials are excellent btw, and do a good job of walking new users through the basic concepts of the app. I also appreciate the new photo selector, which now lets you select multiple photos.

Affinity Photo is just one of the must-have apps for the iPad, and I’ve covered it several times in the past, including in this hands-on Friday 5 video where I stepped through some of its notable features:

The app launched during WWDC 2017 with a $19.99 introductory price. Although the introductory period is supposed to be over, Affinity Photo is still available for just $19.99.

What are your thoughts about the 1.6.3 update?

