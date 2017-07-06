Apple Pay comes to 20+ more banks in the US

New banks and credit unions across the United States are continuing to adopt Apple Pay, and 21 additional institutions have joined Apple’s list of participating partners since the last refresh a few weeks ago. Check out the latest Apple Pay banks below:

American Eagle Financial Credit Union

Central Virginia Federal Credit Union

Community Bank & Trust of Florida

Community Savings Bank

First Bank of Berne

First Financial Federal Credit Union

Fremont Federal Credit Union

Greater State Bank

Highlands State Bank

Houston Police Credit Union

Independent Bank (both MI and TX now)

Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union

NAFT Federal Credit Union

Peoples Bank of East Tennessee

Santa Cruz County Bank

Skyline National Bank

Sterling Bank

Stonegate Bank

Terre Haute Savings Bank

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod

The First National Bank of Central Texas

In addition to the latest participating banks to work with Apple Pay, Apple announced some new features at WWDC coming to the mobile payment service with iOS 11 and watchOS 4.

Person to Person will let you send money to friends and family over iMessage using Apple Pay. The new feature will be available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch when iOS 11 and watchOS 4 ship later this fall.

Apple Pay Cash is another new feature coming this fall. This is a virtual debit card that appears in the Wallet app and holds money that you receive from Person to Person transfers. You can withdraw the money to your bank account, use it to send to other people, or use it as payment in stores that accept Apple Pay.

Since launching in the United States, Apple Pay has expanded to Canada, France, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Italy, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, Spain, Ireland, and Taiwan.

Although Apple Pay is available in over a dozen countries around the world, Person to Person and Apple Pay Cash will be limited to users in the United States when it launches. iOS 11 and watchOS 4 are currently in developer beta, although the new Apple Pay features aren’t available to test in the first and second version.

