Fender claims its web and iOS guitar apps can teach you to play your first song in minutes

There’s no shortage of guitar tutor apps out there, but if there’s one company that ought to know a bit about what it takes to play guitar, it’s Fender …

Songs you love, world-class instructors and bite-sized lessons from the most trusted brand in guitars.

Unlike generic apps that take everyone through the same sequence of lessons, Fender Play aims to tailor itself to your musical tastes, as Engadget notes.

When you first fire it up, you’re asked to choose a path — rock, pop, country, blues or folk. (Don’t worry—you can pursue multiple paths or change paths at any time.) You’re also asked if you’re playing acoustic or electric, and based on these choices you’ll get different instructional videos, different song choices and learn different techniques. If you’re learning country on an acoustic, you might get early lessons on finger-picking. If you go with rock, you’ll focus on power chords and learn a Foo Fighters song.

Fender claims that it can teach you quickly by using a micro-learning approach.

The Hear It, Learn It, Play It approach breaks songs down into easy-to-learn sections that get you playing in no time.

Split-screen videos allow you to see the techniques from multiple camera angles.

As you might expect, all this doesn’t come free, with the account you need to access the material costing $20 per month. But it’s cheaper than a guitar teacher, and you get a 30-day free trial to see whether it lives up to its claims.