9to5Toys Lunch Break: 9.7-inch iPad Pro $150 off, Anker iPhone 7/6/s Battery Case $32, DJI Osmo Mobile $239, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB on sale from $289, 128GB $389

Anker iPhone 7/6/s PowerCore 2200mAh PowerCore Battery Case $32 shipped

DJI Osmo Mobile Smartphone Gimbal for $239 (Reg. $299)

Amazon announces Prime Day 2017 with fresh deals every five minutes, exclusive Alexa offers

Amazon offers $10 credits when you order an Alexa deal ahead of Prime Day 2017

Amazon offers $10 credits for Prime Day when you stream a movie for the first time

App Store Free App of the Week: Ridge Racer Slipstream free for first time in years (Reg. $3)

Review: Nomad’s new Sport Apple Watch Strap blends bright colors and style for $50

Hands-on: StarTech’s desktop SATA dock for 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drives [Video]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Anker PowerCore 26800mAh Power Bank w/ 3 USB Ports $42, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

The new Kodama Obsidian 3D printer starts at under $100, pre-order now

Spider-Man: Homecoming-themed gear to get you hyped for the film