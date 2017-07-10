Amazon’s Smart Home Consultations offer in-home setup for Alexa & other home tech

Over recent months, Amazon has quietly started rolling out a new in-house installation service that aims to offer installation of Alexa products, as well as other devices. The effort is detailed in a new report from Recode, drawing similarities to Best Buy’s Geek Squad installation and repair service…

Amazon’s smart home installation program has already rolled out in seven markets and is detailed on the company’s website. Amazon says that booking with its smart home consultants can help customers find solutions and technology that work best in their home.

The experts Amazon sends are trained and “handpicked,” with all proper licensing and certifications:

Our experts are Amazon employees, not contractors. They have been handpicked for their technology experience, passion for customer service, and strong track record. All experts have been background-checked and are licensed and certified where applicable. Think of them like your technology-savvy best friend – they listen to your needs and customize solutions that work for you.

In terms of pricing, Amazon charges $99 for installation of products such as the Ecobee 4 smart thermostat, though the company is discounting some services by as much as 20 percent this week. Amazon will install more than one device, but at an added cost. In addition to installation, Amazon’s experts also help customers connect devices to Alexa, download smart home applications, and configure automated settings based on “needs and interests.”

Currently, Amazon’s in-home installation service is available in seven markets, including Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Jose and Orange County.

Book a visit from an Amazon expert to learn the latest in home automation technologies and smart home devices. Your expert will help you set up home automation to create a personalized smart home where you can easily control lights, switches, temperature and more using simple home automation techniques.

Amazon is of course attempting to compete with Best Buy and its GeekSquad brand, which offers similar services for smart home installation and other products. Thus far, Amazon’s Smart Home Consultants seem to be well received with 95 percent of over 500 reviewers rating their experience five out of five stars. The obvious advantage that BestBuy has, however, is the sheer number of cities where GeekSquad services are available, so Amazon has some catching up to do.

If this sounds like something you’d be interested in, you can head to Amazon’s website to see if you’re in a supported city.

