Apple extends free repairs on 1st-gen Apple Watches with detached back covers to 3 years

Problems with the back cover detaching from first-generation Apple Watches led Apple to offer a second year of free repairs for the issue – and a service document seen by us shows that this was last month extended to three years …

Apple has determined that under certain conditions on some Apple Watch (1st generation) devices the back cover may separate from the watch case. Apple will service eligible devices free of charge. Apple will authorize coverage for three (3) years from the date of purchase.

All four models are covered, from the Sport through Watch and Hermés to the Edition.

Apple Store staff are instructed that no diagnostics are required – a simple visual inspection to determine that the back cover is detached is sufficient.

It’s not the first time that Apple has extended free Apple Watch repair coverage to three years: it did so back in April for 1st-gen Watches with swollen batteries. The company generally responds to identified quality issues by offering free repairs for several years. Other recent examples include sticking keys on iPad Pro Smart Keyboards and a ‘staingate’ issue with Retina MacBook displays.

A copy of the service document for this issue can be seen below.

