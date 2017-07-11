Siri still the most popular intelligent assistant, but usage down significantly, claims report

App analytics company Verto reports that while Siri remains the most popular intelligent assistant, fewer people are using it.

The company measures usage and popularity of voice-based IAs based on six different criteria, and says that five out of the six numbers are down year-on-year …

NordVPN

The key stat is monthly unique users. This shows that Siri is almost twice as popular as second-placed Samsung S Voice, at 41.4M users in May of this year – but this is down from 48.7M users in the same month last year.

Between May 2016 and May 2017, Siri lost 7.3 million monthly users (nearly 15% of its total).

Other stats showing a year-on-year decline are net reach (the number of potential users who actually choose to use it), stickiness (a measure of how many people continue to use it throughout the month), total time spent using it and the number of uses per month.

The only area where Siri was up on last year was the average session duration, but the average time per user per month was just 14 minutes – or less than 0.1% of all app usage.

Interestingly, IA usage is highest in the oldest age group, 55+. Women also use IAs more than men.

The company’s data is obtained from monitoring apps running on devices owned by members of an opt-in panel, combined with traditional survey research.

Siri usage is likely to grow significantly when Apple launches its Siri-powered home speaker, HomePod, in December.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news!