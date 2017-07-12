Apple 2017 Back to School deal: free Beats headphones with select Mac and iPad Pro purchases

Apple has just announced its Back to School deals for 2017. This year, students at the Apple Store can get a pair of Beats Solo3 headphones, Powerbeats3 or BeatsX bundled with Macs and iPad Pro purchases. This is in addition to the usual Apple Store education discount.

The company will bundle Beats Solo3 headphones when buying a MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac or Mac Pro. A free pair of BeatsX comes with a purchase of a 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Details after the jump …

The Back to School deal is available to students enrolled in college as well as parents, teachers and faculty; verification is required at checkout. Today, the promotion is only available in the United States and Canada.

With the purchase of an eligible Mac, the Back to School discount lets buyers choose the Beats Solo3 headphones, Powerbeats3 or BeatsX for free.

For iPad Pro purchases, Apple offers promotional savings of $149.95 for Beats headphones. This means customers can choose to get a free pair of BeatsX or get a $150 discount towards the normal cost of Powerbeats3 or Solo3 headphones at the Apple Store.

Although better deals can often be found elsewhere, this is the best time to buy direct from Apple as the Back to School headphone bundle is in addition to the normal education discount (which can represent savings up to $300 on eligible Macs and $20 on eligible iPad Pro).

On the software side, Apple is directing students to the Pro Apps Bundle for Education, which represents significant savings for Apple’s suite of pro apps: Final Cut, Logic Pro, Motion, Compressor and MainStage.

Apple is promoting its existing Apple Music discount for students, where eligible individuals can subscribe to Apple Music for $4.99 per month (half the normal price). The company is also listing a variety of ‘Back to School’ accessories in a special section on its site, recommending AirPods, various cases, headphones and Apple TV.

Unlike last year, Apple is not holding any special promotions for iPhones.