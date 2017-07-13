Hands-on: Khomo’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro case with built-in Apple Pencil holder [Video]

If you’re a 10.5-inch iPad Pro user who regularly uses a Smart Keyboard, then Khomo’s iPad Pro + Smart Cover companion case should definitely be on your radar. It’s a case that compliments either the Smart Cover or Smart Keyboard, providing rear iPad Pro protection that Apple doesn’t currently offer.

If, however, you’re in search of a full case with a built-in Apple Pencil holder, then Khomo has another solid sub-$20 offering for you. Have a look at our hands-on video walkthrough for all of the details.

Khomo’s iPad Pro case with Apple Pencil holder is a relatively simple affair. It’s a full case that covers the front and back of the iPad Pro. It features a soft microfiber material inside, and fingerprint-rejecting faux-canvas rubber material on the outside.

Apple Pencil holder aside, the case does an admirable job of protecting the iPad Pro. Featuring a full rubber lip that surrounds the three outside edges of the case, and an outside edge that fully encloses the volume and sleep/wake buttons, protection is of high priority. All of the necessary cutouts are present for the speakers, Lightning port, microphones, and camera, with the camera cutout being deep enough to keep the camera’s lip recessed and thus protected.

Like most iPad cases, Khomo’s offering features a trifold design that lets it stand in a presentation mode, and rest at a lower angle on a flat surface for typing. Speaking of typing, the Apple Pencil placement may not be very ideal, depending on the position of your hands when you type. I found that it didn’t hinder my typing at all, but your mileage may vary in this regard.

Video walkthrough

The protection offered by this case is top-notch, but the main reason why you’d consider buying it is for the built-in Apple Pencil holder. The holder, which is made out of the same rubber material as the case’s main lip, provides a snug and secure fit for the Apple Pencil. The Pencil is easy to remove, thanks to the ports on the bottom of the holder, but it’s secure enough so that it won’t fall out on accident.

The main issue that I see with a case like this is that it doesn’t accommodate the Smart Keyboard, though that’s going to be a problem for any fully-enclosed solution. If you’re considering this case, you either rarely use the Smart Keyboard, if at all, or use independent external hardware like Apple’s Magic Keyboard. If you’re a Smart Keyboard user, be sure to check out the aforementioned hands-on review of Khomo’s charcoal gray companion case.

Otherwise, if you’re an artist or note-taker who doesn’t often use the Smart Keyboard, the Khomo 10.5-inch iPad Pro Case is an excellent solution. Not only does it provide a great way to stow away your Apple Pencil when not in use, it does a fantastic job of protecting your iPad in general, all for just a hair less than $20.

What case solution are you currently utilizing with your iPad Pro? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts and opinions.