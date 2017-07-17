Pioneer Rayz update brings ‘Hey Siri’ feature, new languages, more

Pioneer has released an update for its Rayz app along with a firmware update for its Rayz Lightning earphones that introduces “Hey Siri” functionality, more language support, and a few other new features.

In a press release today, Pioneer shared details about the Rayz app version 1.3.5 along with Rayz firmware 2.8.0. The main feature that many will be glad to see come to the Lightning earphones is “Hey Siri” functionality. Pioneer teamed up with third-party Avnera to the bring low-power, always listening support to Rayz.

Avnera has developed several key enabling analog and signal processing technologies including ultra-low power always-on-listening. said Manpreet Khaira, CEO of Avnera. We are pleased to have worked with Pioneer and Apple to bring this compelling feature to Rayz earphones via Apples 2nd generation Lightning Audio Module.

The update also brings support for six new languages including Chinese, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish. Improvements to the AutoPause and Smart Mute features are also included.

Rayz Lightning earphones are available for $149, Pioneer also recently released the first Lightning powered speaker accessory called Rayz Rally, which comes in at $99. Pioneer launched the Rayz line back in February.

The newest version of the Rayz app is a free download from the App Store.

