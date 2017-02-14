Pioneer announces new Rayz line of ‘smart’ Lightning headphones with built-in Lightning port, more

Popular audio accessory company Pioneer today announced a new line of Lightning earbuds that the company says offers an experience not possible with traditional 3.5mm headphones. The “Rayz” series includes two pairs of earbuds, the Rayz and the Rayz Plus and will be available soon.

The wired headphones connect to any iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch via the Lightning port and draw power from there, thus meaning there’s no need for charging of any kind. The Rayz Plus earbuds, however, set themselves apart in that they have a built-in Lightning port on the cable that allows users to charge their device while using them. Pioneer says that the Rayz Plus are the first earbuds to offer such a feature:

Rayz earphones maximize all of the benefits offered by the Lightning Connector. They are powered by iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, meaning no additional batteries are required. The Rayz Plus model is also the first and only Lightning headset with a sleek in-line charging node to simultaneously charge iPhone, iPad or iPod touch while the earphones are connected and in use.

The Rayz and Rayz Plus both use Avnera’s LightX technology, which ensures that they draw the least power possible from the iPhone to which they are connected.

Furthermore, the Rayz line offers a host of “smart features,” according to Pioneer. The company says that both the Rayz and Rayz Plus feature six microphones that allow these features.

For one, the ear buds offer a Smart Noise Cancellation feature that scans your ear and optimizes noise canceling performance based on “your ear and environment.” There’s also a HearThruä mode, which Pioneer says allows a certain threshold of sound to come through, allowing you to be aware of your surroundings. Much like AirPods, Pioneer’s Rayz earbuds also offer on-ear and off-ear detection so that music will play or pause when you take an earbud out and put it back in.

These smart features are possible through an accompanying Rayz app, which also features settings such as EQ and button programming.

The Rayz model will cost $99.95 and be available in Onyx and Ice color options, while the Rayz Plus will run $149.95 and come in Graphite and Bronze. Both pairs will be available soon.