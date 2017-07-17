Subway’s new store design adds digital self-order kiosks w/ Apple Pay, faster mobile pre-ordering

Subway is refreshing its store design with new digital self-order kiosks that will feature Apple Pay (and Samsung Pay) as well a faster experience for delivery and pre-ordering via its mobile app and Facebook Messenger bot.

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

The redesigned store will feature a separate food prep area and a designated pre-order pick-up location specifically for kiosk and mobile orders:

Digital: Self-order kiosks in select locations, digital menu boards and, as always, Apple and Samsung Pay options. Guests enjoy a speedy Subway® experience with a separate food preparation area and a designated pre-order pick-up location for kiosk, mobile app, delivery, catering and bot for Messenger orders.

Subway says other focuses for the store redesign will be a “fresh veggie display,” complimentary Wi-Fi and comfortable seating with USB charging ports.

The new ”Fresh Forward” store design is currently being tested in twelve locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., including: Tamarac, FL; Orlando, FL (2); Winter Park, FL; Chula Vista, CA; Knoxville, TN; Palmview, TX; Hillsboro, OR; Vancouver, WA; Beauport, QC; Granby, QC; and Manchester, U.K.

The new and improved mobile ordering and Apple Pay experiences will be available through the existing Subway iPhone app for customers visiting the already refreshed locations.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news!