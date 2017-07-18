Lightroom for iOS gains Brush Selection tool w/ 3D Touch & Apple Pencil support

Adobe is out with a new version of Photoshop Lightroom for iPhone and iPad that brings a new Brush Selection tool and much more. Lightroom’s new Brush Selection tool supports pressure sensitive input on iPhones with 3D Touch and iPad Pros with Apple Pencil.

Sony A6500

Adobe says the new Brush Selection tool on Lightroom for iOS has been one of the most requested features for the software:

Using this tool, you can selectively paint in enhancements to any part of your image. If you’re using an iPhone that supports 3D Touch (such as an iPhone 6s or later), you can even vary the effect by just pressing softer or harder as you paint. And for iPad Pro users working with an Apple Pencil, you get the same capability—press harder to apply more of the effect, or softer to apply less.

The update also includes the ability to adjust sharpness and noise reduction globally from the Detail tab as well as overall design layout improvements for the iPad version.

Check out the full release notes for Lightroom for iPhone:

What’s New in Version 2.8.0 Another considerable update taking your mobile capture and editing to another level. • Now, make highly precise adjustments with a simple swipe using the new Brush Selection tool. Selectively apply Exposure, Brightness, Clarity, and other adjustments to a specific part of a photo. Supports 3D Touch for pressure-sensitive application of enhancements on devices that support 3D Touch • Now, when using the advanced Lightroom in-app camera, a new feature “Show Highlight Clipping” shows you the over-exposed areas prior to capture which enables you to adjust the exposure or composition • Direct control to adjust Noise Reduction and Sharpening • Improved virtual level within the in-app camera with haptic feedback • Support for latest cameras and lenses found in the ACR 9.12 release (the full list of cameras and lenses supported by Lightroom can be found at http://www.adobe.com/go/supported_cameras) • General stability improvements

As well as Lightroom for iPad:

What’s New in Version 2.8.0 Another considerable update which takes iPad editing to another level. • Now, make highly precise adjustments with a simple swipe using the new Brush Selection tool. Selectively apply Exposure, Brightness, Clarity, and other adjustments to a specific part of a photo. Supports Apple Pencil for pressure-sensitive application of enhancements • Improved user interface designed specifically for iPad • Direct control to adjust Noise Reduction and Sharpening • Support for latest cameras and lenses found in the ACR 9.12 release (the full list of cameras and lenses supported by Lightroom can be found at http://www.adobe.com/go/supported_cameras) • General stability improvements

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more app news: