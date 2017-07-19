Would you be interested in a new version of the iPhone SE? [Poll]

Earlier today, a somewhat sketchy report outlined the possibility of Apple introducing a new iPhone SE next month ahead of the iPhone 8 later this year. While Apple introduced a higher storage tier of the device earlier this year, it has remained essentially untouched since its debut last year.

Would you be interested in a new iPhone SE?

The iPhone SE was originally introduced in March of 2016, seemingly as Apple’s way of offering a smaller form factor at a somewhat more affordable price. Apple has used the device as a way to break into new, more price sensitive markets such as India. Some diehard Apple fans, however, have praised the device, including our own Ben Lovejoy.

But it isn’t just the aesthetics that favor the SE, it’s also the handling. Again, there’s nothing actively wrong with the handling of the 6s, but it only felt ok in the hand rather than great. The SE feels perfect. Even in a crowded place, where there’s a risk of being jostled by the crowds, I never feel there’s any danger of dropping the phone. And unlike the sharpish edges of the 6s, the flat sides of the SE are comfortable.

What’s interesting about this morning’s report concerning a new model coming next month is the lack of supply chain chatter about it. Typically, if Apple is preparing a hardware refresh, supply chain reports seemingly give many details away ahead of time. This has of course been the case with the iPhone 8 and numerous other Apple products before it.

What seems to be more likely is that the iPhone SE will get a price cut and perhaps some very minor internal improvements – such as a processor bump. A full-on hardware revision seems unlikely, but nothing is ruled out.

A price cut would breathe new life into the iPhone SE and further help Apple penetrate markets such as India. In fact, Apple last month began manufacturing select iPhone SE units in India as it works to meet the criteria to open retail stores in the country.

Personally, I’m past the desire to own an iPhone in the form factor of the iPhone SE. While the iPhone 7s Plus definitely pushes my comfort slightly, the upcoming iPhone 8 is expected to squeeze the same screen size into a much smaller form factor. Thus, I don’t really see the need for an iPhone SE.

What about you? Would you be interested in a new iPhone SE? Let us know your thoughts in the poll above and in the comment section below.