World’s first molecular air purifier now available, includes iOS app

Last year Molekule was announced as the world’s first molecular air purifier and had a sold out pre-order campaign in ten days. Now, with all pre-orders shipped, the smartphone controlled Molekule is available to the public alongside the company announcing a $10M Series A round.

From 9to5Toys:

It’s common to think that indoor air is harmless or even healthy. However, Molekule notes EPA data that shows indoor air quality can be up to 5 times more polluted than outdoor air and that the average person spends 90% of their life inside.

Molekule is a molecular air purifier that is proven to transform your home or office’s polluted air into clean air. The company’s founders are excited to help others find relief from asthma, allergies, and other health issues that they have had first hand experience with.

What exactly is a molecular air purifier anyway and how is it different from most air purifiers on the market? Molekule uses a technology invented over a 20 year period of research by Molekule’s chief scientist and co-founder, Dr. Yogi Goswami called PECO, or photo electrochemical oxidation.

While most air purifiers are HEPA filter based and operate by trapping air pollutants, Molekule’s PECO tech destroys allergens, mold, bacteria, viruses, and VOCs (up to 1000x smaller than what HEPA filter can trap) by oxidizing the pollutants at the molecular level with free radicals.

In independent testing, Molekule was shown to totally eliminate 3.9 million E.Coli during a single pass through the air purifier. Another great approach the company takes is making all of its reserach public by publishing all of its white papers on its website. Molekule can purify and replace a 600 square foot space every hour as it pulls in pollutants from 360°.

Molekule has provided big results for many early users, here’s one testimonial:

I lived in a permanent state of congestion and hadn’t breathed through my nose in over 15 years…Within a week of having Molekule in my bedroom on “full power”, 24/7, my nose entirely cleared up. I stopped waking up with watery, bloodshot, puffy eyes. I stopped sneezing. I stopped drooling and snoring in my sleep…

When it comes to connectivity, the iOS app allows users to control Molekule (even remotely) and also monitor and manage filter replacements. There is also a touchscreen display on top of the unit.

We were able to talk with brother and sister co-founders Dilip Goswami and Jaya Rao about Molekule and learned that improving the app will be an important focus as they move forward. Molekule may also get HomeKit support in the future.

Dilip said the most exciting part of this venture for him is improving the lives of others. Jaya brought up a great point mentioning that most people think quite a bit about the food, water, and exercising, but we don’t give much thought to air quality.

In addition to a highly successful pre-order campaign and fulfillment for all orders, Molekule has announced today a $10M Series A round with Crosslink and SoftTech VC.

Molekule is now available for anyone to purchase. It costs $799 and includes a free first year for the annual filter subscription. That may sound expensive at first, as you can find cheap filter based air purifiers, but this would probably be like comparing a $50 off-brand smartphone to a $700 iPhone 7.

For many, considering the benefits, the leading edge technology and how Molekule leap frogs the competition that is still using tech from the 1950’s, the price tag likely won’t be an issue.