Steve Jobs opera ‘The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs’ set to debut this weekend in Santa Fe

Nearly two years ago to the day, the Santa Fe Opera announced an opera centered around the life of late Apple CEO Steve Jobs entitled “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs.” After the two years of development, the opera is set to debut this weekend…

The Santa Fe Opera updated its website recently to offer up more details on the show. The show will kick off this Saturday, July 22nd and run through August. The film features composition from Mason Bates with librettist Mark Campbell. Edward Parks will play Steve Jobs, while Sasha Cooke will pay Laurene Powell Jobs. Other notable casting includes Garrett Sorenson as Steve Wozniak and Kelly Markgraf as Paul Jobs.

The opera begins with the launch of the iPhone in 2007 and the 19 scenes weave throughout Jobs’ storied career, covering the Apple I launch, his stint at college, his relationship with Steve Wozniak, and more. The opera is said to be very “non-linear.”