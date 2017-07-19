Steve Jobs opera ‘The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs’ set to debut this weekend in Santa Fe

Nearly two years ago to the day, the Santa Fe Opera announced an opera centered around the life of late Apple CEO Steve Jobs entitled “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs.” After the two years of development, the opera is set to debut this weekend…
The Santa Fe Opera updated its website recently to offer up more details on the show. The show will kick off this Saturday, July 22nd and run through August. The film features composition from Mason Bates with librettist Mark Campbell. Edward Parks will play Steve Jobs, while Sasha Cooke will pay Laurene Powell Jobs. Other notable casting includes Garrett Sorenson as Steve Wozniak and Kelly Markgraf as Paul Jobs.
The opera begins with the launch of the iPhone in 2007 and the 19 scenes weave throughout Jobs’ storied career, covering the Apple I launch, his stint at college, his relationship with Steve Wozniak, and more. The opera is said to be very “non-linear.”
Many of us want to change the world. Steve Jobs did. An enigmatic public figure, he could be magnetic yet unapproachable, empathetic yet cruel, meditative yet restless. He helped connect us all while building a firewall around his own emotions. At the heart of this world premiere is the story of a man who circles back to the formative events in his life while learning to acknowledge his own mortality.
The moving and witty libretto by Mark Campbell leaps around in time to capture the spirit of its subject. Composer Mason Bates’ music blends expressive electronics, including guitar, with rich opera orchestration.
As for the music, you can listen to some samples and previews on the Santa Fe Opera’s SoundCloud page.
The show premieres on Saturday at 8:30 with additional showings on Wednesday, July 26th, Friday, August 4th, Thursday, August 10th, Tuesday, August 15th, and Friday, August 25th. It’s unclear if the show will run past then.
Watch a “making of” video below and let us know in the comments if you have any interest in seeing “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs.”