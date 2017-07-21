9to5Toys Lunch Break: Sony NC Wireless Headphones $148, iOttie iPhone Car Mount $14, Seagate 5TB Portable HDD $130, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Sony’s Extra Bass Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones $148 (all-time low)
Beats Solo2 On-Ear Headphones $100 shipped (Orig. $200)
iOttie’s Easy One Touch Smartphone Car Mount from $14 Prime shipped
Seagate Backup Plus 5TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $130 shipped, more
Best Buy Black Friday in July Apple deals: BeatsX under $100, iPad Pro, MacBook, more!
Best Buy Black Friday in July: LG 55″ UHDTV $550, Bose Headphones $50, much more
Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air gets a $199 discount to $800 shipped
iTunes $100 Gift Card for $85 with email delivery via PayPal
Logic Pros: How to grab Apple’s Logic Pro X audio suite for 15% off with iTunes Gift Cards
Apple Watch Series 2 gets $70 discount at Best Buy, starting at $299 shipped
Leather Apple Watch bands in 3 colors for $11 shipped (Reg. $17)
Apple’s iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case $63 (Reg. $99) in both colors
Anker Screen Protectors for iPhone 7/Plus, iPads, Nintendo Switch, more from $4
App Store Free App of the Week: YANKAI’S TRIANGLE free for very first time (Reg. up to $3)
- METAL SLUG’s 2D shooter action now on sale for iOS: 1, 2, 3 and X all just $1 ea
- DuckTales Remastered on iOS/Apple TV hits lowest price this year: $2 (Reg. $5)
- Double Fine iOS adventure games from $2: Broken Age, more
- KRFT music surface/production app drops to just $5 (Reg. up to $15)
- Assassin’s Creed Identity for iOS drops to just $1 (Reg. up to $5)
Best Cable Management Options for your Home Studio/Office
Hands-on: Incase’s camera bags are perfect for summer photography, drone and all
9to5Rewards: Soul Run Free Pro HD Bluetooth Earphones [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Philips Hue White 3-pack LED Light Bulbs back to $36 shipped ($12/ea.)
- Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is live: Nike, Sperry, Tory Burch, Vince Camuto and more
- Southwest Airlines Gift Cards 25% off: $100 for $75 + more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Samurai Showdown, Metal Slug, more
- Fandango takes $5 off any movie purchase with promo code
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man Legacy $6, The Division from $9, more
- Daily Deals: Klipsch Outdoor Speakers $195, more
- Pyrex 8-Cup Glass Measuring Cup with Lid now down to $12 Prime shipped
- Sony’s palm-size XB10 Bluetooth Speaker returns to Prime Day pricing at $38
- Pet supplies and accessories up to 35% off in today’s Amazon Gold Box, from $9
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box: BLACK+DECKER Cordless 20V Vac for $71 shipped
- Upgrade Your Mac with these Premium Apps up to 72% Off: Drive Genius, NetSpot Home, more!
- Top Greener 4.8A-24W Dual USB Wall Outlet $17 Prime shipped, more
- T-Mobile discounting iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus by up to $400 for new upgrades
- NETGEAR 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router & Modem bundle for $106 (Reg. $150)
- Bossa Moonraker Bluetooth Speakers have the perfect design for your mid-century home
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Microsoft and Johnson unveil GLAS, a Cortana-enabled smart thermostat
How-to play Nintendo Switch on an iMac’s display [Video]
Atari’s new Speakerhats pump music directly into your face, sans-headphones
- Electric skateboards from Huger Tech hit Indiegogo w/ affordability, features in mind
- World’s first molecular air purifier now available, includes iOS/Android app
- The Meural Canvas brings culture home with over 30,000 works of art
- Ztylus integrates your case with six photo lenses for iPhone 7 Plus
- AZIO’s Retro Classic is an opulent backlit mechanical keyboard
- ATGames reveals pricing/availability for new HD Atari & Sega consoles, more
- RoomMe senses your presence and activates smart home gear room-by-room
- Avionics V1 eBike blends wood accenting with stylish steel frame
- Alexa-enabled Sandman Doppler Alarm Clock hits Kickstarter with early success
- Amazon reportedly readying Blue Apron-style meal kit service
- Amabrush has raised over $1.7 million with its 10-second automatic toothbrush
- Atari released new images of its console set to take on Nintendo in the ‘Retro Wars’
- goTele tackles the outdoors with off-the-grid location tracking and more
- Radiohead album hides a 1980’s computer app with secret messages [Video]
- It’s not an iPod Shuffle, Mighty’s Spotify player just looks like one
- This adapter lets you easily record calls made on your iPhone
- PolarPro returns with new filters and other accessories for DJI’s Spark Drone
- Tumi Global Locator keeps an eye on your luggage anywhere on the globe
- An outrageous machine: a look at 10 awesome Acer Predator 21 X features [Video]