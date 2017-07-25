Kanex ‘GoPlay Sidekick’ portable Made-for-iPhone, iPad & Apple TV game controller now available

First announced earlier this year at CES, Kanex is today officially launching its new GoPlay Sidekick controller for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Officially certified by Apple through the company’s Made-for-iPhone (and iPad and Apple TV) licensing program, the controller is designed specifically for Apple devices and iOS and offers a truly pocket-sized form factor. It includes Bluetooth 4.0 for connectivity, a built-in Lightning connector for charging with your iPhone and iPad cable, and despite its small size still packs in a respectable 20 hours of gameplay on a single charge.

One unique feature and certainly handy for gaming on the go is an included clamshell carrying case that doubles as a stand for your iPhone or iPad, compared to other standalone MFi controllers that force you to supply your own stand for iOS devices or use a clunky built-in stand.

Featuring a lightweight, compact design for ultimate portability, Kanex GoPlay Sidekick’s innovative, patent pending protective clamshell case has an integrated stand to prop up your iPhone for the best view during game play. When not in use, this portable device effortlessly fits in your pocket or bag… With a layout inspired by traditional console controllers, Kanex GoPlay offers a more refined level of control than your touchscreen. Featuring pressure-sensitive buttons, dual analog joysticks, trigger buttons and a D-pad, you’ll enjoy precision control for your favorite mobile games. You may even forget you aren’t playing on the latest console!

The new Kanex GoPlay Sidekick controller is available starting today for $60.

