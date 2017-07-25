Yale launches ‘Assure Lock SL’ Key Free Touchscreen Deadbolt w/ optional HomeKit, Z-Wave, ZigBee & Alexa support

Yale Locks & Hardware is launching its latest smart lock product today with one of its most streamlined designs yet and support for Apple’s HomeKit, Z-Wave, ZigBee and Amazon Alexa platforms.

The keyless deadbolt system features a sleek capacitive touchscreen to unlock using pin codes and “weather-tight construction” the company says makes it “the slimmest smart lock currently available.”

It’s available starting today for $169 as a non-connected standalone deadbolt system, and you can optionally add support for platforms like ZigBee, Z-Wave, Samsung SmartThings, Wink, Alarm.com, Vera, and Apple’s HomeKit through network modules that are available:

The proprietary modular design of the Assure Lock SL makes it easy to enroll the lock in a smart home system with the addition of a Z-Wave®, ZigBee® or HomeKit® (coming soon) network module, available on Yale2You.com. Z-Wave or ZigBee versions of the Assure Lock SL are compatible with Amazon Alexa when used in conjunction with a Samsung SmartThings Hub and app or Wink Hub and app (Z-Wave only).

A network module will also allow you to store up to 250 pins, up from the 25 the lock itself can store. They will cost $49 and you can optionally get the lock itself bundled with one for $219. The module for HomeKit support, the Yale iM1 Network Module , will be available at the end of the month the company tells us.

You can buy the Assure Lock SL Key Free Touchscreen Deadbolt in satin nickel, oil rubbed bronze and polished brass finishes starting today and soon at Amazon and other retailers.