9to5Toys Lunch Break: 10.5″ iPad Pro 256GB $699, MFi Lightning cables $6, Pioneer CarPlay Receiver $550, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro 256GB drops to $699 shipped ($50 off)
Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro 64GB is now $50 off: $599 shipped (Reg. $649)
MFi Lightning cables Nylon Braided 6-inch or 10 footer: $6 Prime shipped ea. (Reg. $13), more
Pioneer CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver from $550 shipped (Reg. $750)
Costco offers free $400 gift card with iPhone 6s/Plus purchases/activiation
You can grab iPhone 5s 16GB pre-paid for $50 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $649)
Apple’s 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $400 off: $1,600 (Reg. $1,999)
Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 512GB available from just $1,000 at Best Buy today
Apple TV 32GB 4th Gen. with SteelSeries Nimbus Controller $150 (Reg. $200)
Apple’s iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case $63 (Reg. $99) in both colors
Anker charging accessory deals from $14 Prime shipped as company relaunches brand
Domino Drop gravity puzzler now free on iOS (Reg. $2)
- Magic Fireplace for Apple TV now free for very first time (Reg. $1)
- App Store Free App of the Week: YANKAI’S TRIANGLE free for very first time (Reg. up to $3)
- METAL SLUG’s 2D shooter action now on sale for iOS: 1, 2, 3 and X all just $1 ea
- DuckTales Remastered on iOS/Apple TV hits lowest price this year: $2 (Reg. $5)
- Apple Award winning iOS game Prune drops to $1 on the App Store (Reg. $4)
Review: Philips 40-inch 4K Curved Monitor has I/O and real estate at a premium
9to5Rewards: Wellbots 3Doodler Create Printing Pen [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Herschel Supply MacBook Backpack for $40 shipped (Reg. up to $75)
Nike takes 20% off full-price items with a $100 order: Flyknit, Air Max, Free RN & more
- Netgear Nighthawk AC1750 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $76 shipped
- ADATA 128GB 3D-NAND 2.5-Inch SATA III Solid State Drive from just $36
- Dell 21.5-inch Touch Screen LED-lit Monitor drops to $200 shipped (Reg. $260+)
- Daily Deals: Samsung 4K Wi-Fi Blu-ray Player $150, Withings Smart Scale (Refurb) $80, more
- Focus Keeper iOS productivity app free for first time in years (Reg. $2)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Cradle of Rome 2, iPoe, OmniFocus, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: DOOM $15, Battlefield 1 from $24, more
- New Nintendo 3DS XL dreamGEAR Comfort GRIP for $15.50 Prime shipped
- Rent movies at VUDU for just $0.10 a piece: Terminator Genisys, World War Z, more
- Hamilton Beach Egg Cooker with timer back down to $12 Prime shipped
- Bring home a high-quality LED Inspection Beam Flashlight for $7 Prime shipped
- The new Philips OneBlade Pro Electric Trimmer/Shaver is discounted at $66 shipped
- Sengled Element Classic Smart A19 Bulb now 20% off w/ free shipping
- TriggerPoint GRID 13″ Foam Roller hits Amazon low at $21 Prime shipped
- AcuRite Galileo Thermometer with decorative wood stand now just $5 at Walmart
- Sur la Table gets you cooking w/ its Summer Sale & clearance up to 75% off
- Amazon 1-Day Beach/Pool Deals: floats, beach balls & more from $6 Prime shipped
- Kershaw Steel SpeedSafe Knives from $13 Prime shipped
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Asus unveils Lyra mesh Wi-Fi system emphasizing network security
WaterField debuts new waxed canvas/leather MacBook Zip Brief
Yale launches Key Free Touchscreen Deadbolt w/ HomeKit, Z-Wave & Alexa support
- Hori Nintendo Switch Pokken Tournament DX controller now available for preorder
- Radio Flyer created a Star Wars Landspeeder EV for kids and it is awesome!
- ORII smart ring allows you to take calls directly from your hand
- Crayola is making your kids’ back to school cool with Silly Scents markers
- Marty McFly’s original ‘Back to the Future II’ Nike Mags go up for auction later this year
- Bossa Moonraker Bluetooth Speakers have the perfect design for your mid-century home
- Dell now has an UltraSharp 38-inch Curved Monitor with USB-C
- Tivoli Audio kicks off summer with new PAL BT GLO Bluetooth speaker
- Nise Wave iOS-controlled sous vide cooker hits Kickstarter for under $130
- Microsoft and Johnson unveil GLAS, a Cortana-enabled smart thermostat
- How-to play Nintendo Switch on an iMac’s display [Video]
- Atari’s new Speakerhats pump music directly into your face, sans-headphones
- Electric skateboards from Huger Tech hit Indiegogo w/ affordability, features in mind
- World’s first molecular air purifier now available, includes iOS/Android app
- The Meural Canvas brings culture home with over 30,000 works of art
- Ztylus integrates your case with six photo lenses for iPhone 7 Plus
- AZIO’s Retro Classic is an opulent backlit mechanical keyboard
- ATGames reveals pricing/availability for new HD Atari & Sega consoles, more
- RoomMe senses your presence and activates smart home gear room-by-room
- Avionics V1 eBike blends wood accenting with stylish steel frame
- Alexa-enabled Sandman Doppler Alarm Clock hits Kickstarter with early success
- Amazon reportedly readying Blue Apron-style meal kit service
- Amabrush has raised over $1.7 million with its 10-second automatic toothbrush
- Atari released new images of its console set to take on Nintendo in the ‘Retro Wars’
- goTele tackles the outdoors with off-the-grid location tracking and more
- Radiohead album hides a 1980’s computer app with secret messages [Video]
- It’s not an iPod Shuffle, Mighty’s Spotify player just looks like one