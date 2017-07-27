iPod touch gets more storage for less as 32GB & 128GB become sole models

- Jul. 27th 2017 9:12 am PT

As we noted earlier today, Apple pulled its iPod nano and iPod shuffle product pages from its website. The company has also simplified and updated its pricing on the current iPod touch, bringing pricing down by up to $100.

As part of the move, Apple is making the 32GB and 128GB models the only options and reducing prices in the process. Previously Apple offered 16, 32, 64, and 128GB options for the iPod touch with pricing at $199, $249, $299, and $399, respectively.

The refreshed iPod touch models mirror the iPhone 6s options of a 32 and 128GB model and see a price cut of $50 for the 32GB version coming in at $199 and a $100 drop for the 128GB model at $299.

