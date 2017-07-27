MacPaw acquires The Unarchiver Mac app, will keep it updated & free

Mac app developer MacPaw who develops a number of standalone Mac apps alongside the Setapp app subscription service, today announced that it has acquired The Unarchiver, a free file-extraction utility that has long been popular among Mac users for around 10 years.

Oleksandr Kosovan, the CEO and the Founder of MacPaw: “We’re happy to welcome one of the most popular Mac utilities to the family of MacPaw products. It’s a big honor for us to keep the product alive for the users.”

The company plans to maintain the app as is while also promising to keep it up to date, add support for additional languages, and make some design improvements along the way. And it also plans to continue to offer the app for free, while we’d also assume that it will make its way into the company’s $10/month Setapp subscription service.

MacPaw developers hope to not only maintain, but improve the The Unarchiver. We plan a major facelift and a couple of new features. The app is going to get prettier and we’ll keep it updated for the upcoming macOS. Naturally, it will always stay free for all users.

The companies didn’t disclose terms of the deal which transfers all of The Unarchiver and related apps and utilities to MacPaw.

