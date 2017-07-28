9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple TV 64GB + MFI-controller $200, Milanese Apple Watch Band $8, 2TB Wireless HD $150, more
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple TV 64GB 4th Gen. + SteelSeries Nimbus Controller $200 (Reg. $250)
Apple TV 32GB 4th Gen. with SteelSeries Nimbus Controller $150 (Reg. $200)
Milanese Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band w/ Classic Buckle for just $4 shipped
Leather Apple Watch Band w/ stainless clasp: 38 & 42mm $8 Prime shipped
WD 2TB My Passport Pro Wireless External Hard Drive $150 shipped (Reg. $180)
Daily Deals: WD 4TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive $105, MFi Card Reader $30, more
Pioneer CarPlay & Android Auto Receiver + $250 Gift Card for $560
Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro 256GB drops to $699 shipped ($50 off)
Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro 64GB is now $50 off: $599 shipped (Reg. $649)
You can grab iPhone 5s 16GB pre-paid for $50 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $649)
Apple’s 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $400 off: $1,600 (Reg. $1,999)
Apple’s 13.3-inch 2017 MacBook Pro 256GB $1,399 shipped ($100 off)
Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 512GB available from just $1,000 at Best Buy today
Apple 13.3” Retina MacBook Pro 8GB/128GB $800 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $1,300)
Apple’s iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case $63 (Reg. $99) in both colors
Grab a new case for your iPhone 7/Plus starting at just $4 shipped
MFi Lightning cables Nylon Braided 6-inch or 10 footer: $6 Prime shipped ea. (Reg. $13), more
Anker charging accessory deals from $14 Prime shipped as company relaunches brand
Readdle’s popular PDF Expert now 50% off on Mac & iOS, starting from $5
- Domino Drop gravity puzzler now free on iOS (Reg. $2)
- Focus Keeper iOS productivity app free for first time in years (Reg. $2)
- F1 2016 racer for iOS/Apple TV hits its lowest price ever: $2 (Reg. $5)
- Sega releases Revenge of Shinobi on iOS and Android for FREE today [Video]
Review: This is Ground Tech Dopp Kit 2 stores your accessories in style
Review: Philips 40-inch 4K Curved Monitor has I/O and real estate at a premium
9to5Rewards: Wellbots 3Doodler Create Printing Pen [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Vizio SmartCast 65″ 4K UHDTV w/ Google Cast drops to $800 (Refub. Orig $1,500)
Proscan 55-inch 4K UHDTV w/ 4 HDMI inputs for $280 shipped (Reg. $500)
Belkin WeMo Smart Plug 4-pack w/ $50 Gift Card for $90 ($190 value)
- Wink Connected Home Hub hits Amazon all-time low at $35 shipped
- iClever 10,000mAh Solar Power Bank $15 Prime shipped, more
- OBi200 VoIP Phone Adapter w/ Google Voice support for $40 (Reg. $48)
- AKAI’s iMPC Pro for iPad hits its lowest price ever at $7 (Reg. $13) + more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: LIMBO, iMPC, Final Fantasy, more
- Final Fantasy Tactics for iPhone/iPad now 50% off, starting at $6
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Gears of War 4 + Controller $60, Elder Scrolls Online $8, more
- Starbucks Refreshers Variety 12-pack 30% off via Amazon Subscribe & Save
- Amazon 1-Day Bed Sheets Sale: 4-Piece 600 thread count from $43, more
- Grab 12 Oral-B Toothbrushes at $0.45/ea: $5.50 shipped
- Avalon Adjustable 16-inch Table-Top/Floor Fan for $20 Prime shipped
- Camp Chef 120″ Outdoor Curved Movie Screen $125 shipped
- Kenneth Cole End of Season Sale up to 75% off: shoes, apparel, luggage & more
- Tilly’s takes an extra 50-70% off clearance: Nike, adidas, Puma, NEFF & more
- Pier One takes up to 60% off outdoor furniture, home decor, more
- Allen Sports Deluxe 2-Bike Trunk Rack drops to $20 at Walmart
- SlingStudio wirelessly connects/live broadcasts up to 10 DJI drones, iPhones, cams, more
- Huawei Mate 9 w/ 64GB of storage & Amazon Alexa for $460 shipped
- Bring Cuisinart’s Vertical Waffle Maker home for $40 shipped (Reg. $60)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Swidget modular plug makes your home smarter one outlet at a time
Buzzfeed unveils iPhone-connected One Top cooker to help master all your meals
The Ultimate Camping Essentials and Tips for your next trip
- How to: create the perfect gallery wall in your home
- The Pulse 160 aquarium brings live Jellyfish and multi-colored lighting to your living room
- Morning Recovery is a new FDA-approved Hangover Cure
- Compulocks unveils the very first security bracket lock for Amazon Echo
- Asus unveils Lyra mesh Wi-Fi system emphasizing network security
- WaterField debuts new waxed canvas/leather MacBook Zip Brief
- Yale launches Key Free Touchscreen Deadbolt w/ HomeKit, Z-Wave & Alexa support
- Hori Nintendo Switch Pokken Tournament DX controller now available for preorder
- Radio Flyer created a Star Wars Landspeeder EV for kids and it is awesome!
- ORII smart ring allows you to take calls directly from your hand
- Crayola is making your kids’ back to school cool with Silly Scents markers
- Marty McFly’s original ‘Back to the Future II’ Nike Mags go up for auction later this year
- Bossa Moonraker Bluetooth Speakers have the perfect design for your mid-century home
- Dell now has an UltraSharp 38-inch Curved Monitor with USB-C
- Tivoli Audio kicks off summer with new PAL BT GLO Bluetooth speaker
- Nise Wave iOS-controlled sous vide cooker hits Kickstarter for under $130
- Microsoft and Johnson unveil GLAS, a Cortana-enabled smart thermostat
- How-to play Nintendo Switch on an iMac’s display [Video]
- Atari’s new Speakerhats pump music directly into your face, sans-headphones
- Electric skateboards from Huger Tech hit Indiegogo w/ affordability, features in mind
- World’s first molecular air purifier now available, includes iOS/Android app
- The Meural Canvas brings culture home with over 30,000 works of art
- Ztylus integrates your case with six photo lenses for iPhone 7 Plus
- AZIO’s Retro Classic is an opulent backlit mechanical keyboard
- ATGames reveals pricing/availability for new HD Atari & Sega consoles, more
- RoomMe senses your presence and activates smart home gear room-by-room
- Avionics V1 eBike blends wood accenting with stylish steel frame