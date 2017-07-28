9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple TV 64GB + MFI-controller $200, Milanese Apple Watch Band $8, 2TB Wireless HD $150, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple TV 64GB 4th Gen. + SteelSeries Nimbus Controller $200 (Reg. $250)

Apple TV 32GB 4th Gen. with SteelSeries Nimbus Controller $150 (Reg. $200)

Milanese Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band w/ Classic Buckle for just $4 shipped

Leather Apple Watch Band w/ stainless clasp: 38 & 42mm $8 Prime shipped

WD 2TB My Passport Pro Wireless External Hard Drive $150 shipped (Reg. $180)

Pioneer CarPlay & Android Auto Receiver + $250 Gift Card for $560

Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro 256GB drops to $699 shipped ($50 off)

Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro 64GB is now $50 off: $599 shipped (Reg. $649)

You can grab iPhone 5s 16GB pre-paid for $50 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $649)

Apple’s 13.3-inch 2017 MacBook Pro 256GB $1,399 shipped ($100 off)

Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 512GB available from just $1,000 at Best Buy today

Apple’s iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case $63 (Reg. $99) in both colors

Grab a new case for your iPhone 7/Plus starting at just $4 shipped

MFi Lightning cables Nylon Braided 6-inch or 10 footer: $6 Prime shipped ea. (Reg. $13), more

Anker charging accessory deals from $14 Prime shipped as company relaunches brand

Readdle’s popular PDF Expert now 50% off on Mac & iOS, starting from $5

Review: This is Ground Tech Dopp Kit 2 stores your accessories in style

Review: Philips 40-inch 4K Curved Monitor has I/O and real estate at a premium

9to5Rewards: Wellbots 3Doodler Create Printing Pen [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Vizio SmartCast 65″ 4K UHDTV w/ Google Cast drops to $800 (Refub. Orig $1,500)

Proscan 55-inch 4K UHDTV w/ 4 HDMI inputs for $280 shipped (Reg. $500)

Belkin WeMo Smart Plug 4-pack w/ $50 Gift Card for $90 ($190 value)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Swidget modular plug makes your home smarter one outlet at a time

Buzzfeed unveils iPhone-connected One Top cooker to help master all your meals

The Ultimate Camping Essentials and Tips for your next trip